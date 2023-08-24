Workers lack features needed to manage period pain at work

Nearly half of employees say they lack access to the features needed to manage pain and discomfort related to menopause and menstruation at work.

A survey of 2,000 workers by inclusive design company Motionspot found that 48% did not have access to the method of pain and discomfort relief they found most useful. For 78% of respondents, this was a place to lie down, and for 60% this was a dark or dimly-lit space.

Negative effects lasted on average 7.74 consecutive days each month for non-peri/menopausal respondents, rising to 9.02 days for people experiencing peri/menopause symptoms.

Sixty-one per cent said their mood was affected by hormonal fluctuations associated with menopause or menstruation, while 58% said their ability to concentrate was impacted.

A lack of motivation (49%), fatigue (44%), feeling teary (35%), and pain (29%) were also common symptoms experienced at work.

Forty-three per cent experiencing menopause or peri-menopause suffered from brain fog, while 65% struggled with concentration.

Asked what office features would be most attractive to them, 37% of people who experience negative menstrual symptoms said they would like to experience more fresh air at work. Thirty per cent wanted more comfortable desk seating, 28% wanted more natural light, and 25% wanted a private room to decompress.

One respondent said: “Shower facilities with a private and secure changing and showering space would make a huge difference as someone with a heavy flow, because the cleaner I feel the more productive I am”.

Another said they would like to see “a quiet room to just go and sit for 10 mins to massage my tummy when I have pain”.

Pareisse Wilson, inclusive design strategy lead at Motionspot commented: “Our research shows that the negative impact of hormonal fluctuations is significant and spans people’s entire careers, rather than simply beginning with the onset of the menopause.

“The factors that would reduce pain and discomfort can be implemented in many working environments. Examples include focus rooms, comfortable seating, sleep pods, and sensory controls.

“There is a substantial overlap of desired workplace features for people experiencing hormonal fluctuations, and people with neurodivergent conditions related to sensory modulation. We hope these insights encourage organisations to engage with their employees, and their full spectrum of intersectionalities, to create happy and healthy working environments that enable everyone to thrive.”

Mariella Frostrup, broadcaster, columnist, creator of BBC 1’s The Truth about Menopause, said: “The imperative place of women in our workplaces is unquestionable but the inequity caused by our differing biology remains almost entirely unaddressed. From menstruation to fertility issues, parenthood and menopause, there is a strong correlation between women’s health and workforce participation.

“Employers have a crucial role to play. Without robust policies, inclusively designed workplaces, and a strong cultural mandate, the failings will continue – women will leave the workforce and the bottom line will suffer.”