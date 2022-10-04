DepressionMental health conditionsHealth surveillanceOH service deliveryOccupational Health

CPD activities: preventing and responding to suicide

by Anne Harriss
Occupational health professionals need to have an understanding of the risk factors for suicide, the impact suicide can have on others, and how it might be prevented. These CPD activities aim to help develop knowledge in this area and should be completed after reading this article

Activity 1

The National Confidential Inquiry into Suicide and Safety in Mental Health 2022 report includes seven clinical messages including clinical risk; suicide by people with economic adversity; suicide of people experiencing domestic violence; and suicide prevention during the Covid-19 pandemic. Read the report and apply these messages to your own area of OH practice.

Activity 2

The article ‘Fatal truth: how the suicide of Alex Reid exposed the hidden death toll of domestic violence‘, published in The Guardian, explores the relationship between domestic abuse and suicide.

Consider how you might support an employee who is experiencing domestic violence and how you might establish whether they have had considered ending their life by suicide.

Activity 3

The NICE guidelines for suicide prevention are relevant to healthcare professionals. Familiarise yourself with these then reflect on their application to your occupational health practice.

Activity 4

Reflect on the resources available below. These relate to the suicide of healthcare professionals:

Gerada, C. (2018) Doctors and suicide. British Journal of General Practice
2018; 68 (669): 168-169.

Gerada, C. (2019) Preventing Suicide in Medical Staff. British Medical Journal.

Kinman, G. and Teoh, K. (2018) What could make a difference to the mental health of doctors? A review of the research evidence. London: Society of Occupational Medicine.

Kinman, G and Torry, R. (2020) Responding to the death by suicide of a colleague in primary care: A postvention framework. London: Society of Occupational Medicine

Activity 5

Watch and reflect on these TED talks relating to suicide:

The bridge between suicide and life – K Briggs

Break the Silence for Suicide Attempt Survivors – JD Schramm

Then, familiarise yourself with these resources:

Responding to suicide risk in the workplace – CIPD

Suicidal feelings – Mind

Anne Harriss

Professor Anne Harriss is emeritus professor of occupational health. Former course director at London South Bank University, she led the development of more than ten educational programmes at diploma, degree and MSc level. Anne is a past president of the Society of Occupational Medicine.

