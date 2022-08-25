World Menopause Day: Turning talk into action (webinar)

Tuesday 4 October 2022, 2:00pm BST

Employers are now well aware of the impact menopause symptoms have on their employees.

Hot flushes, night sweats and brain fog can negatively impact productivity, engagement, and an organisation’s bottom line. They can even force employees out of work altogether, and the government has faced repeated calls to make menopause a protected characteristic in UK legislation.

This World Menopause Day, it’s time for HR to take this awareness and translate it into action. Join this Personnel Today webinar, in association with Peppy, to hear from our expert panel who will discuss the practical steps you can take to support your employees experiencing menopause.

Hear from employers who are leading the way about what has and hasn’t worked, as well as understand more about the menopause with a clinical overview from Peppy’s director of menopause services, Kathy Abernethy.

The webinar will include:

best practice from employers

key takeaways to implement when looking at embedding your menopause workplace initiatives

a focus on this year’s World Menopause Day theme, cognition and mood.

This free to attend webinar will take place on Tuesday 4 October at 2:00pm. It will feature a panel discussion, followed by an audience Q&A.

Full list of panellists to be confirmed.

Register to reserve your free place on this webinar

About our panellists

Kathy Abernethy is director of menopause services at Peppy. She is a founding member, trustee and past chair of the British Menopause Society (BMS). As a registered BMS menopause specialist with a Masters in Community Gynaecology and Reproductive Healthcare, Kathy leads an award-winning NHS London menopause service and has a private menopause clinic in South West London. Kathy raises awareness of the impact of menopause and connects people to personalised, expert-led menopause support.

Sam Blevins is a health and wellbeing development manager at the John Lewis Partnership. A qualified nurse with a background in diabetes and respiratory conditions, Sam has been instrumental in the development of the organisation’s menopause guidance and support and has helped it achieve Menopause Friendly Accreditation. JLP’s ambition is to normalise conversations about menopause and to ensure that women are given support and advice that will enable them to thrive at work.

Full panel to be announced