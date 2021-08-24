RetailHealth and safetyLatest NewsViolence at work

Retail bodies urge action over violence and abuse

Retail industry bodies have renewed their call for the UK government to make assaulting or abusing a shop worker a standalone offence, following the introduction of protections for retail workers in Scotland. The Protection of Workers (Retail and Age-restricted Goods and Services) Act comes into force in Scotland today (24 August) and makes it a specific offence for a person to assault, threaten or abuse a retail worker. Those who commit the offence could face up to 12 months’ imprisonment, a fine or both. Retail unions and industry bodies have welcomed the new law, but said it should be rolled out across the rest of the UK to protect all shop staff from abuse. Earlier this year, MPs on the home affairs committee recommended making shop worker abuse a specific criminal offence. Around one in seven shop workers has been assaulted by a customer over the past 12 months, according to retail union Usdaw. Nine in 10 have experienced verbal abuse and seven in 10 have been threatened by a customer. However, one in five has never reported an incident of abuse or violence to their employer, including 5% who had been assaulted. “The number of staff who do not report incidents is very worrying," said Paddy Lillis, Usdaw general secretary. "I totally understand why they may feel it won’t make a difference, but my message to shop workers is incredibly clear: abuse is not a part of the job. It is really important that
