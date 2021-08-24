Retail bodies urge action over violence and abuse

Violence in retail
CEOs call for action on surge in violence against retail workers
Retail staff assault ‘should be offence’
To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.Retail industry bodies have renewed their call for the UK government to make assaulting or abusing a shop worker a standalone offence, following the introduction of protections for retail workers in Scotland.
CEOs call for action on surge in violence against retail workers
Retail staff assault ‘should be offence’
Ashleigh has been a trade journalist since 2012. She covers all aspects of HR, recruitment and employment issues for Personnel Today, as well as occupational health and wellbeing for OHW+. Prior to joining Personnel Today she covered the logistics and transport sectors.