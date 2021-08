To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

The NHS estimated that 3,700 strokes and 2,500 heart attacks could be prevented over the next five years as a result of the additional testing capacity, potentially saving around 2,000 lives. It said that if 2.5 million people get their blood pressure checked at a local pharmacy, an additional 250,000 cases of hypertension are likely to be uncovered and treated. “More high street heart checks for blood pressure will mean more rapid detection of killer conditions and quicker treatment for patients who need it,” said professor Stephen Powis, NHS national medical director. “The NHS long term plan aims to crack down on killer conditions and this action by pharmacy teams will go a long way in helping us achieve our ambitions of saving more lives.” Dr Shahed Ahmad, national clinical director for cardiovascular disease prevention, said: “Cardiovascular disease claims 136,000 lives a year and is a major cause of health inequalities with about half of heart attacks and strokes are associated with high blood pressure. “The detection and control of high blood pressure is one of the best things we can do to save lives and reduce health inequalities. Community pharmacists are ideally placed to deliver this life saving work and I am delighted they are now offering blood pressure checks.” Pharmacists will also be able to provide clinical and lifestyle advice or referral to GPs and other local s