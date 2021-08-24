TaxRetailHospitalityLiving wageLearning & development

Tax firms that don’t offer fair pay and conditions, report says

by Ashleigh Webber
The report recommends that fair work agreements are made in low paying industries, such as hospitality
Serge Cornu / Shutterstock.com
Serge Cornu / Shutterstock.com
Serge Cornu / Shutterstock.com

Organisations in Scotland that do not offer fair pay and conditions should face ‘fair work levies’, and those that do should be rewarded with tax rebates. This is according to a report published by the Scotland branch of the Institute of Public Policy Research (IPPR), which finds that work is still not a reliable route to financial security for many in the country. One in 10 workers in Scotland feels their work does not offer them a stable and predictable income, according to a poll of 1,970 working-age adults. Working women in Scotland are nearly 50% more likely to experience low pay than men, and women have typically experienced far weaker pay progression over the past decade. Women are also over-represented in part-time work, which is associated with low pay and fewer opportunities for progression, the Delivering a fair work recovery in Scotland report says. It claims low pay is “endemic” among the under 30s, with 48% of young people paid a rate less than the real Living Wage coming into the Covid-19 crisis. Black and ethnic minority workers in Scotland are 38% more likely than white workers to experience low pay, and many lone parent households are also struggling to get by on their wages, with the report claiming that a single parent with one child earning £9 an hour will be unlikely to reach a living income. The report calls for the Scottish government to “take a holistic approach to financial security: one that can b
Ashleigh Webber

