Tax firms that don’t offer fair pay and conditions, report says

This is according to a report published by the Scotland branch of the Institute of Public Policy Research (IPPR), which finds that work is still not a reliable route to financial security for many in the country. One in 10 workers in Scotland feels their work does not offer them a stable and predictable income, according to a poll of 1,970 working-age adults. Working women in Scotland are nearly 50% more likely to experience low pay than men, and women have typically experienced far weaker pay progression over the past decade. Women are also over-represented in part-time work, which is associated with low pay and fewer opportunities for progression, the Delivering a fair work recovery in Scotland report says. It claims low pay is “endemic” among the under 30s, with 48% of young people paid a rate less than the real Living Wage coming into the Covid-19 crisis. Black and ethnic minority workers in Scotland are 38% more likely than white workers to experience low pay, and many lone parent households are also struggling to get by on their wages, with the report claiming that a single parent with one child earning £9 an hour will be unlikely to reach a living income. The report calls for the Scottish government to “take a holistic approach to financial security: one that can b