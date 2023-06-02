University staff in further strikes over pay docking

Staff across a number of universities are staging strike action after management confirmed it would dock the pay of employees who are taking part in a marking and assessment boycott.

According to the University and College Union, more than 1,800 staff at the University of Leeds will begin “indefinite” strike action from Thursday 15 June after its management said it would dock up to 100% of pay for those taking part.

At Sheffield Hallam University, staff have already staged three days of walkouts, and plan to have two further strike days next week on 7 and 8 June over the same issue.

Staff at the University of Winchester began “at least six days” of strike action on 23 May, and this is set to continue into June.

Staff at 145 universities are refusing to mark and assess students’ work or exams in response to the wider dispute between universities and unions over pay and working conditions.

The union renewed its strike mandate in March after rejecting a final pay offer from the Universities and Colleges Employers Association (UCEA), which represents 144 higher education employers.

The UCEA and UCU completed negotiations in February and UCEA put forward the offer of between 5% and 8%, with staff at the lower end of the pay scale receiving a greater increase.

Queen’s University Belfast and the University of Cambridge have called on UCEA to re-enter negotiations so the dispute can be resolved and students can graduate. UCEA has responded that “the ball is in UCU’s court and we are sat at the negotiating table”.

Last month it said: “We urge UCU to provide clarity and honesty to its own members, particularly those who are attempting a marking and assessment boycott to target students.”

UCU’s regional official Julie Kelley said of the proposed action at Leeds: “The brutal pay docking regime that University of Leeds management is enforcing on its staff is only adding fuel to this dispute, it’s bad for staff and it’s bad for students.

“Leeds’ vice-chancellor needs to get on the phone to the employer body UCEA and demand it gets back to the negotiating table, that is the only way this dispute will be resolved. Our members are willing to down tools until she sees sense and stops trying to impoverish our members.”

UCU claims that since 2009, university pay has fallen 25% behind inflation.

