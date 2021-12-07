Ethnicity pay gaps persist but young people are optimistic

The report found that:Analysis of ethnicity pay gap data has revealed that, on a like-for-like basis, white British people earn more on average than people from almost every other ethnic group. The Ethnicity Pay Gap Report 2021, produced by PwC’s global consulting business Strategy&, analysed 2020 data from the Office for National Statistics and showed that while, on a basic level, the overall pay gap between white people and those from minority ethnic backgrounds has now closed for the first time since 2012, numerous imbalances remain when comparing people from different ethnic groups on a like-for-like basis. Ethnicity pay gaps continue to exist across the UK, according to Strategy&, while separate research shows that the majority of people from minority ethnic backgrounds say they are treated differently than those who are white when applying for jobs. A poll of 4,000 people in the UK, carried out as part of PwC’s Future of Government research, also shows that those from ethnic minority backgrounds are most likely to believe that the pandemic has exacerbated inequality. However, respondents from ethnic minorities are more positive about the prospect of ethnic inequality being eradicated in the coming years, and younger generations are far more likely to want to do more to address the issue.
- White British people are, on a like-for-like basis, paid more on average than people from 11 of the 15 ethnic minority groups, even those in the same positions and with the same qualifications;
- Significant pay gaps remain at a regional level, particularly among people working in London where ethnic minority groups earn on average £14.76 an hour – more than 20% less than their white counterparts who make £18.47;
- White and black African mixed race people are paid on average 16% less than white British population.