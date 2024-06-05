How to prepare for an age-diverse workforce

Regardless of what the next government’s pension policies look like, there is set to be an increase in the number of over 65s in the workforce. Kate Field discusses how employers can adapt to an increasingly age-diverse workforce.

We cannot know exactly what lies ahead, but the general election may bring further change to the workplace as we know it, given the Labour Party is making its New Deal for Working People a core part of its plan for government if it wins. This includes a focus on flexible working, while past Labour announcements have suggested the party is considering the introduction of a statutory right to menopause leave.

Whichever party forms the next government, new policies can be expected to address the changing nature of work. Tomorrow’s working world will be defined by myriad factors including the advancement of technology and artificial intelligence, changing demographics (whereby millennials, born between 1981 and 1996, make up the largest proportion of the workforce) and the nature of work itself.

These developments will require a considered policy response. Alongside that, employers have the opportunity to think about how they adapt to survive the risks and opportunities these changes are likely to bring.

It is understandable that business leaders may prioritise the benefits of being in the office or be concerned about productivity linked to worker absence. However, recent BSI research found that employee health and employer flexibility will be key elements to harness a future age-diverse workforce.

Our report, Evolving Together: Flourishing in the age-diverse workforce, considers how today’s business leaders think their organisations, and policymakers, can enable individuals and organisations to thrive as greater numbers work beyond the age of 65. It found a key factor in business leaders of all ages, sectors and markets was flexibility – primarily around where, where and how much people work – and secondly around caring responsibilities. There was an appetite for formal compassionate and personal leave policies too.

For some employers, this may seem like additional pressure, even if the next UK government doesn’t legislate to make it a requirement. Yet research has found that more than four in five professionals said flexible working hours made them more productive. Of course, not every job can be done part-time or remotely, but employers who want to retain their talented employees during this time have the opportunity to look at how they can take steps like innovate when it comes to job design, move frontline workers to new roles, or offer changes to schedules.

Creating a positive environment

Demographic shifts in many economies mean that, as populations age, people will be working for longer, regardless of what the next government does to support pensions. In the EU the expected duration of working life rose 4.1 years between 2002 and 2022, and this trend is likely to continue. This is because in most major economies, populations are ageing, and birth rates are falling. The World Health Organization projects that the proportion of the world’s population that is over 60 will nearly double from 12% to 22% by 2050.

An older workforce has distinct health, safety and wellbeing needs, and will be exposed to specific types of risks, resulting in accidents, injuries and ill health. There are actions employers can take to ensure an increased health span of employees as we age.

Physical abilities

Understanding and accommodating changes in strength, flexibility, and stamina that may occur with older age can help support older workers. Offering ergonomic workstations and equipment to reduce physical strain can support those with reduced physical ability. Additionally, adjusting work schedules or tasks can help to support older workers potentially experiencing fatigue.

Cognitive abilities

It is important to recognise that cognitive functions, such as memory and processing speed, may decline with age. Offering training programmes designed for different learning styles and pace and implementing clear and concise communication strategies can help to support cognitive functions.

Health and wellness programmes

Implementing wellness programmes that address physical and mental health can help improve worker retention. Educating workers about the importance of self-care and encouraging regular health screenings can help avoid future health issues.

Work environment

Ensuring the workplace is well-lit and free from hazards, and making adjustments as needed to the layout and accessibility of the workplace, will help reduce the risk of accidents.

Flexible work arrangements

To accommodate varying energy levels, offer flexible work hours or part-time options to accommodate and provide opportunities for breaks to allow older workers to rest and recharge.

Accommodation and assistive technology

Provide accommodations, such as larger fonts or adjustable seating, as needed and investing in assistive technology will help to support older workers in performing their tasks.

Social support

Foster a supportive and inclusive work culture that values the contributions of all employees of all ages. Promoting social interactions will help to reduce feelings of isolation and promote mental wellbeing.

Age bias and discrimination

Promote a workplace culture that is free from age discrimination and encourage open communication to address any concerns related to age bias.

Absence and rehabilitation

Create absence policies that accommodate the needs of older workers, such as carer and hospital appointment arrangements, and ensure effective sickness and rehabilitation processes, including phased returns to work, and adjusted absence policies that consider chronic and serious health conditions will help to support older workers through ill health. Additionally, provide advice, guidance and support to workers and line managers on subjects such as menopause and cancer. Benefits such as health insurance, critical illness cover and life assurance will help to retain older members of staff.

It is not all on employers. In BSI’s research, many business leaders emphasised a desire for tax incentives or policy initiatives to encourage new ways of managing employees.

Nevertheless, as working dynamics shift once again, and with a new government looking at the future of work, there is an opportunity for business leaders to join this conversation and prepare for a workplace dynamic that suits us all, whatever our age or stage.

