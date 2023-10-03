Six ways to make employee wellbeing support less reactive

Too many employers are still prioritising a reactive approach to employee wellbeing support, argues Debra Clark. But this can be self-limiting and, in fact, switching things up to take a more prevention-focused approach is not that difficult to do.

A reactive approach to offering wellbeing support is still the most common option among employers, according to latest research from Towergate Health & Protection.

The figures show that 42% of companies still opt for directing employees to support when requested, which can fall short when it comes to encouraging engagement or effective utilisation.

The research asked companies how they encourage employees to use the health and wellbeing support on offer. After “directing them to it on request”, the next most common option was to promote the support available via the company intranet, which was utilised by nearly a third (31%) of employers.

Surely, this isn’t the best approach and health and wellbeing support must be more than just reactive or passive? The best way for employees to thrive is when a company takes a proactive stance and actively promotes the support on offer.

It is consistently reported that if employees are ‘well’ they are more productive, more loyal, more present, and they are less likely to be absent or distracted in work.

Providing health and wellbeing support therefore has to be good for business and results, as well as being the right thing to do. How can a business move the dial though from being reactive to being more proactive? Here are six ways.

1) Create a wellbeing strategy. This might seem daunting but it is easier than employers might think and specialists consultancies, such as ourselves, can support clients with this.

This sends out a message to employees that their wellbeing is important and something the business wants to support better – before anything has even been put in place.

2) Make use of the benefits already offered to employees. What is the point in offering great benefits, with superb support, if no one knows they exist?

Yet a staggering 14% of employers in our survey stated they do not actively encourage utilisation of support at all.

Most employee benefits, especially in the insurance field, have been broadened so their proposition includes many added-value services.

These can include such things as employee assistance programmes (EAPs), virtual GP services, nutritional and fitness support, retail discounts and shopping cashback services, gym discounts and so on.

Each is very valuable in its own right but unlikely to be fully appreciated and understood by the end user without better communication.

It was encouraging, however, to see in our research that a quarter (25%) of employers state they run in-person events with health and wellbeing specialists.

A further 22% run webinars, and 21% run regular promotions, all aimed at encouraging employees to make use of the benefits available – which can all encourage appreciation and take up.

3) Work to understand what employees would really appreciate and benefit from. Use any data available to enable this – for example, from absence data, staff feedback, employee surveys or forums, insurance claims data and so on.

Using data means employers can track progress – running data analysis on a regular basis to see if things have improved or where work is still needed”

This has many benefits, including identifying if there is a support ‘gap’ which needs filling, understanding what is likely to have the biggest impact and what will be truly valued.

Employers can also then ensure any communication highlights the benefits of this for employees, both individually and collectively.

Using data also means employers can track progress – running similar data analysis on a regular basis to see if things have improved or where work is still needed.

4) Create health and wellbeing champions. These are people who will help others understand what is available to them, give feedback, and support the business to meet its health and wellbeing goals.

On a positive note, 29% of employers reported that they have health and wellbeing champions to promote the support available. So this is happening in nearly a third of businesses – but this also does of could mean two-thirds aren’t.

This active approach to health and wellbeing can help to encourage employees to engage with the support available.

5) Wherever possible, personalise the support offered to staff. Give employees choice and options with the flexibility to change when needed.

This is a big future watchpoint and something all businesses should be thinking about with their employee benefit and wellbeing strategies.

6) Ensure robust communication of benefits and support available. A company that provides support but does not encourage employees to make the most of it must question why they even have support in place.

To get the most value from the support on offer, employers need to proactively promote it. Waiting for employees to request support is rarely going to be a successful way to ensure that support is effectively utilised.

Communication of benefits is vital, as employees must know that support is available and understand this support in order to request it and use it.

Not all employees will need or want support all the time. So, employers need regularly to communicate the options so that employees know about them when they do need them.

While using the company intranet is a positive way of communicating the support available to employees, it should not be the only method involved.

Health and wellbeing champions (already mentioned), in-person events with specialists, webinars, and promotions are all good interactive options.

Specialist wellbeing platforms can help employees to understand what is available in the way of support and can also help employers to understand how this is accessed and utilised.

Some platforms even have integrated wellbeing risk assessments, treatment and support tools to reach, engage, and support all employees.

Ultimately, as shown, there are many steps to ensuring health and wellbeing support is robust, personalised, relevant and, most importantly, proactively provided.