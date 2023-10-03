Artificial intelligencePROMOTED CONTENTLatest NewsNotice periodsPayment in lieu of notice (PILON)

Top 10 HR questions September 2023: the role of AI in HR

by XpertHR
by XpertHR HR teams are asking about the potential risks of using AI in the workplace
HR teams are asking about the potential risks of using AI in the workplace
XpertHROrganisations of all types are looking at ways in which AI can be used within their work. And if they’re not, they may find they soon get left behind.

Along with the opportunities for benefitting from efficiencies and new products and processes that AI can provide, there are a number of risks potentially arising from its use. HR has a key role to play in supporting the use of AI in an organisation, in particular in safeguarding against those risks.

The top FAQ for the month looks at the role of HR as AI becomes more widely used.

There are a couple of questions aimed at those perhaps dealing with TUPE for the first time, explaining what the term “TUPE transfer” actually means and what has to be provided as “employee liability information”.

Another FAQ on employee personal data looks at for how long employers should be keeping hold of information held in personnel files.

The top 10 HR questions in September 2023:

1. What is HR’s role in supporting the organisation’s use of AI?

2. Should an employer deal with an employee’s poor performance through its disciplinary or capability procedure?

3. Who should carry out a disciplinary investigation?

4. Can an employer lawfully dismiss an employee whose absence is not authorised?

5. What is a TUPE transfer?

6. For how long should an employer keep an employee or ex-employee’s personnel files?

7. How is holiday pay on termination of employment calculated?

8. What is gross misconduct?

9. What is “employee liability information” under the TUPE Regulations 2006?

10. How should a payment in lieu of notice be calculated?

 

 

