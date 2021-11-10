Staff fear repercussions if they access wellbeing support

Health and wellbeing benefits
Information overload on health and wellbeing benefits?
Study: Wellbeing apps and classes ‘don’t benefit mental health’
- Offered staff a structured intro
To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.Employees fear they may suffer career repercussions and judgement from colleagues if they access health and wellbeing resources provided by their employer, research has shown. The survey by health benefits provider Aetna International found that 27% were worried about HR or managers finding out about the state of their mental health if they used corporate wellbeing services. Worries about the potential impact on their career progression prevented 29% from accessing health and wellbeing benefits, while 20% were concerned about how colleagues would perceive them. Aetna International CEO for Europe, David Healy, said: “These findings suggest that a significant minority of employees may try to cope alone when facing mental or physical health challenges. Sadly stigma, particularly around mental health, means some employees still believe they could face repercussions if they reveal they are struggling, which should never be the case in any workplace.”
Information overload on health and wellbeing benefits?
Study: Wellbeing apps and classes ‘don’t benefit mental health’
Ashleigh has been a trade journalist since 2012. She covers all aspects of HR, recruitment and employment issues for Personnel Today, as well as occupational health and wellbeing for OHW+. Prior to joining Personnel Today she covered the logistics and transport sectors.