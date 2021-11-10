Union accuses Clarks of using agency staff to cover striking workers

Industrial action
To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.Clarks has been accused of using agency workers to cover tasks usually performed by workers who are on strike at the retailer’s warehouse in Somerset. According to the Community union, which is representing employees who are taking industrial action in response to alleged “fire and rehire” tactics, agency workers have on a number of occasions been seen carrying out the work of employees who are on strike. Clarks has denied the union’s claims. It is illegal for an employer to use agency workers to perform duties normally carried out by someone taking part in industrial action under The Conduct of Employment Agencies and Employment Businesses Regulations 2003. Community said it had reported Clarks to the Department for Business, Enterprise and Industrial Strategy after a man employed as a general worker was seen driving a forklift, which was usually driven by a worker who was on strike.
