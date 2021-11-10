Union accuses Clarks of using agency staff to cover striking workers

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

According to the Community union, which is representing employees who are taking industrial action in response to alleged “fire and rehire” tactics, agency workers have on a number of occasions been seen carrying out the work of employees who are on strike. Clarks has denied the union’s claims. It is illegal for an employer to use agency workers to perform duties normally carried out by someone taking part in industrial action under The Conduct of Employment Agencies and Employment Businesses Regulations 2003. Community said it had reported Clarks to the Department for Business, Enterprise and Industrial Strategy after a man employed as a general worker was seen driving a forklift, which was usually driven by a worker who was on strike.It has been reported that this was an isolated incident and Clarks managers acted quickly to rectify the situation. Clarks told the BBC that it had shown the union details of the agency workers it is employing to demonstrate that they are operating within the law. A Community spokesperson said: “Community are aware of a number of employment agencies advertising for temporary workers at Clarks. “We will make employment agencies obligations very clear to them. Where there is evidence of wrongdoing, we will take the matter further and resist it at every turn.” A Clarks spokesperson said: “Right throughout this period of industrial action, Clarks has been acting according to the law.