Information overload on health and wellbeing benefits?

Two-thirds (66%) of employers say more regular communication will be their top focus to engage their employees around benefits in the next 12 months. That’s good news, surely? Well, maybe. Somewhat counter-intuitively, a recent study from Legal & General has found that too much corporate ‘noise’ – excessive corporate information communicated in a ‘one broadcast to all’ manner – risks creating a barrier when it comes to usage and take-up of group income protection and critical illness.One in five (19%) of those surveyed who felt they did not find their critical illness policy relevant to their health, wealth and happiness said it was because there was simply too much company and policy information to take in. A total of 17% said the same for income protection and 14% also cited this as a reason for not feeling their organisation’s employee assistance programme (EAP) product was relevant to their wellbeing. However, when employees were asked what they thought would help them recognise or understand the value of benefits such as income protection, critical illness and EAPs, the top responses were:Over the past year, many employers have really focused on communicating the health and wellbeing benefits and support they offer to their employees. But, asks Colin Fitzgerald, with so much information now out there, and things only likely to accelerate post pandemic, is there a risk of employees becoming so overwhelmed they tune out?
- If I were struggling with anxiety or stress (33%)
- If I saw the impact of a sudden loss of earnings on friends, family, colleagues (29%)
- If I needed help with a general health question (28%)
- If I needed help with a general legal question (27%)
- If it was commu