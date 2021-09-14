Sexual harassmentNon-disclosure agreementsBullying and harassmentLatest News

MP seeks ban on NDA use in sexual harassment cases

by Ashleigh Webber
Conservative MP Maria Miller
Conservative MP Maria Miller
An MP has presented a private members’ bill that calls for the use of non-disclosure agreements in sexual harassment cases to be outlawed. Introducing the bill under parliament’s 10-minute rule today, Maria Miller – the former chair of the women and equalities committee which investigated sexual harassment at work – said such a law would stop organisations from “silencing victims” of harassment. The Conservative MP said: “In 2017 the Me Too movement revealed the scale of sexual harassment and abuse in the workplace. “When used unethically, NDAs are catastrophically damaging to innocent parties, and immoral because they are being used as safety nets for employers to routinely cover up abuses without consequence. The evidence also shows it takes a huge personal toll on victims, leaving them emotionally and psychologically drained, disillusioned, and left with a total loss of faith in the legal system. “This is an injustice twice over, which is why I have introduced a bill in parliament today protecting victims from malicious NDAs that cover up illegal abuse, discrimination and other wrongdoings against employees.

"I believe that legislating to limit NDAs in this way will prevent organisations acting unlawfully in the first place, compelling them to deal with discrimination and other abuses more ethically, rather than impose silence on innocent victims who have been wronged."
