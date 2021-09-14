Labour proposes day-one unfair dismissal protection

- immediately increase the minimum wage to at least £10 an hour, which would mean a pay rise of around £2,500 per year for those on the minimum rate
- give workers day one rights including holiday pay, protection against unfair dismissal, paid parental leave, flexible working and guaranteed sick pay
- increase statutory sick pay
- ban zero hours contracts and require employers to give staff a contract that reflects their normal working hours
- outlaw “fire and rehire” practices, where workers are dismissed and rehired on new contracts with new less favourable terms