Labour proposes day-one unfair dismissal protection

immediately increase the minimum wage to at least £10 an hour, which would mean a pay rise of around £2,500 per year for those on the minimum rate

give workers day one rights including holiday pay, protection against unfair dismissal, paid parental leave, flexible working and guaranteed sick pay

increase statutory sick pay

ban zero hours contracts and require employers to give staff a contract that reflects their normal working hours

outlaw “fire and rehire” practices, where workers are dismissed and rehired on new contracts with new less favourable terms

Ashleigh Webber Ashleigh has been a trade journalist since 2012. She covers all aspects of HR, recruitment and employment issues for Personnel Today, as well as occupational health and wellbeing for OHW+. Prior to joining Personnel Today she covered the logistics and transport sectors.

Speaking at TUC Congress 2021, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said a government under his leadership would “strive for better prospects and dignity for all workers” by bolstering workers’ rights and by supporting industries that create “quality” jobs. He said: "A job that you can raise a family on must offer security and certainty... Labour will provide that security, ensuring rights for all workers from their first day of the job, including holiday pay, protection against unfair dismissal and guaranteed sick pay." He said that if the Labour party gained power at the next general election, it would:TUC general secretary Frances O'Grady said that Labour’s policies would benefit millions of workers. https://twitter.com/FrancesOGrady/status/1437708808256725000?s=20 However, giving workers protections from unfair dismissal from their first day of employment could cripple organisations, said Elena Cooper, an employment law consultant at Discreet Law. “Imagine the scenario where you employ someone, and on day three, they display appalling attitude to colleagues, an unwillingness to carry out their role to the correct standards, and they are late attending work and consistently take 90 minute lunch breaks. Instead of simply bringing their employment to an end, to avoid an unfair dismissal claim, you would need to go through a lengthy performance improvement plan and full disciplinary procedures. The employee can then still bring a claim against the employer,” she said.