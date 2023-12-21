Stroke carers need support for anxiety, depression and PTSD – study

Nearly a third of carers supporting those who have suffered a severe stroke experience high levels of anxiety, depression or post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), research has suggested.

A US study led by the University of Michigan’s Michigan Medicine found nearly 30% of stroke carers experienced significant mental ill health during the first year after their relative or loved one had left hospital.

The study, published in the journal Neurology, enrolled stroke survivors and their surrogates in Nueces County, Texas, who made decisions about life-sustaining treatment after a severe stroke between April 2016 and October 2020.

Between 17% and 28% of caregivers reported high scores on measures of psychological distress, which covered anxiety, depression and PTSD. Up to 16% of caregivers experienced all three conditions related to their role.

Post-traumatic stress was worse among Mexican American caregivers compared with white caregivers. Depression scores also improved more rapidly over time for white caregivers.

“As physicians, we usually concentrate on our patients, and it is important to recognize that caregivers may have long-term consequences from a loved one’s severe illness,” said Professor Lewis Morgenstern, professor of neurology, neurosurgery and emergency medicine at University of Michigan Medical School and professor of epidemiology at the U-M School of Public Health.

“This research suggests that depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress are common among family members who make life and death decisions for their loved ones who are very sick.

“Post-traumatic stress may be more common in Mexican American caregivers, who made up about two-thirds of the study population.”

Professor Morgenstern said.there are important support systems for families in hospitals which include nurses, social workers and the patient’s medical team.

“The role of family-centred care has received a lot of traction in recent years, and this research emphasises how important that is,” he added.