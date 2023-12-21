WHO monitoring new Covid variant as NHS vaccination strategy outlined

A new sub-variant of the omicron strain of Covid-19 has been classified as a “variant of interest” by the World Health Organization because of “its rapidly increasing spread”.

The variant, called JN.1, has been found in a number of countries around the world, including the US, China and India as well as the UK.

However, the risk to the public is currently deemed low, with the current vaccines available continuing to offer protection, the WHO has said.

The UK has rolled out a limited vaccination booster programme this autumn and winter, much less extensive to the one last year that targeted anyone aged over 55.

JN.1 is currently the fastest-growing variant in the United States, according to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, accounting for 15-29% of infections.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has said JN.1 currently makes up around 7% of positive Covid tests analysed in its labs.

The news has coincided with NHS England launching a new vaccination strategy. This outlines how the NHS intends to improve vaccination rates within currently under-served communities, support its vaccination workforce, strengthen leadership and use data to increase vaccine uptake and coverage generally in England.

Steve Russell, chief delivery officer and national director for vaccinations and screening at NHS England, said: “I want the publication of this strategy to start a conversation, within integrated care boards (ICBs) and the wider health and care system, about how we can use vaccination to deliver holistic, person-centred, preventative care via flexible teams that span primary and community care as well as other sectors.”

The strategy, he added, was focused on improving access, including an expansion of online services. It was also targeting getting vaccination delivery out into more convenient local places, with targeted outreach to support uptake in underserved populations.

Finally, the strategy was working to develop a more joined-up prevention and vaccination ‘offer’. As Russell put it: “Vaccination services and activities should be holistic, offering multiple vaccinations for the whole family where appropriate, including covid and flu alongside, for example, opportunistic MMR and HPV catch up.

“Multidisciplinary teams could offer wider health advice and interventions such as blood pressure, diabetes and heart checks, or mental health and dental information,” he said.

Dr Fernanda Aguilar Perez, policy executive at the Royal Society for Public Health (RSPH), broadly welcomed the new strategy.

However, she highlighted that considerable differences in perceptions of vaccines still exist among children and young people of Asian, Black and mixed ethnic backgrounds.

“Having vaccine programmes which acknowledge there is no one-size-fits-all approach and which is tailored to underserved populations’ needs can better support these children.

“Previous RSPH research with parents revealed that many did not take their children to be vaccinated at GP clinics because appointment timings conflicted with their working hours, demonstrating again the importance of convenience to vaccination programmes,” she said.