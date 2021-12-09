Study to gauge impact of home working on employees with disabilities

prime minister Boris Johnson yesterday announcing new guidance to work from home as part of trying to mitigate the spread of the new Omicron variant of Covid-19, the move by Dr Christine Grant, a researcher at the university’s Centre for Healthcare Research, is potentially timely. Dr Grant will be working with the NHS in the south east of England, telecoms giant Vodafone, Coventry City Council and a range of charities, including Leonard Cheshire and Dyslexia Box, on a project called Remote4All, in a bid to fill a gap in understanding the impact of home working. The research team intends to use information gathered from reviews of existing academic research and in-depth online interviews with employers, employees and others to identify challenges around home working and, from there, generate resources to encourage more inclusive working environments. The intention is also to create a toolkit to support individuals, organisations and practitioners, which can feed into guidance to influence wider societal and government policy.An academic from Coventry University is leading a project to investigate how the shift to working from home we’ve seen during the pandemic is affecting people with disabilities and who are neurodiverse. With