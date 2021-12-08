Working from homeCoronavirusLatest News

Omicron: Working from home set to be announced in England

by Personnel Today
by Personnel Today Health secretary Sajid Javid was seen leaving 10 Downing Street this morning
Zuma Press / Alamy
Health secretary Sajid Javid was seen leaving 10 Downing Street this morning
Zuma Press / Alamy

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Work from home guidance is expected to be announced in England, with reports suggesting that the government is preparing to trigger â€˜plan Bâ€™ under its Covid-19 winter plan. According to the Financial Times, the prime minister is set to announce fresh restrictions in order to curb the spread of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant this evening. If plan B is enacted, staff will be encouraged to work from home where possible â€“ something the government has so far been hesitant to implement again. Large venues will also be required to ask patrons for vaccine passports. One senior government source told the FT that working from home guidance could be implemented as soon as Wednesday night (8 December), with regulations laid before parliament on Thursday. The Guardian reported that Downing Street had said no final decision had been made on plan B. Employers in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales have been encouraged to allow staff to work from home in order to reduce the spread of infection. Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has asked people in the country to work from home until at least the middle of January. Epidemiologist Professor Neil Ferguson, from Imperial College London, warned today that a lockdown in the New Year could not be ruled out, with Omicron likely to overtake Delta as the most dominant strain of Covid-19 by Christmas. â€œClearly if the consensus is it is highly likely that the NHS is going to be overwhelmed then it will be for the government to decide what it wants to do about that but itâ€™s a difficult situation to be in of course,â€
Avatar

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

The 10 most important employment law cases in...

Should a ‘chief health officer’ be your next...

‘Increase statutory sick pay to save Christmas for...

Covid-19: Occupation confirmed among main risk factors

â€˜We are saying: don’t go to office parties;...

Rethinking occupational health for 2022

Covid: health and safety rules for pregnant women...

Top 10 HR questions November 2021: redundancy appeals,...

Severe Covid-19 ‘substantially’ increases risk of death within...

Covid, climate change and infodemic set to disrupt...