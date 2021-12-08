Omicron: Working from home set to be announced in England

in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales have been encouraged to allow staff to work from home in order to reduce the spread of infection. Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has asked people in the country to work from home until at least the middle of January.Work from home guidance is expected to be announced in England, with reports suggesting that the government is preparing to trigger â€˜plan Bâ€™ under its Covid-19 winter plan. According to the Financial Times, the prime minister is set to announce fresh restrictions in order to curb the spread of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant this evening. If plan B is enacted, staff will be encouraged to work from home where possible â€“ something the government has so far been hesitant to implement again. Large venues will also be required to ask patrons for vaccine passports. One senior government source told the FT that working from home guidance could be implemented as soon as Wednesday night (8 December), with regulations laid before parliament on Thursday. The Guardian reported that Downing Street had said no final decision had been made on plan B. Employers