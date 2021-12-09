Matalan and House of Fraser among firms named for wage errors

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

In its latest round of “naming and shaming” employers that have breached national minimum wage regulations, the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy highlighted 208 organisations that owed about 12,000 workers a total of £1.2m in wage arrears. The most common error identified involved deductions that took employees’ pay below the legal minimum, including staff being left out of pocket because they had to comply with a dress code. More than a third (37%) of employers named today breached the regulations in this way. Meanwhile, over a quarter (29%) did not pay staff for some of their working time, such as mandatory training, trial shifts or for travel time; 16% did not pay the correct rate to apprentices; and 11% failed to increase wages in line with annual increases to the national minimum wage or national living wage rates, or paid employees the incorrect rate for their age group. “Today’s 208 businesses, whatever their size, should know better than to short-change hard-working employees, regardless of whether it was intentional or not,” said minister for labour markets Paul Scully. “With Christmas fast approaching, it’s more important than ever that cash is not withheld from the pockets of workers. So don’t be a scrooge – pay your staff properly.”Among the employers named in this latest round of reporti