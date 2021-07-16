CoronavirusHealth surveillanceOHW+ResearchReturn to work and rehabilitation

Study uncovers 203 possible long Covid symptoms

by Ashleigh Webber
Fatigue is a common long Covid symptom
Fatigue is a common long Covid symptom
More than 200 possible symptoms of long Covid have been identified, ranging from fatigue to tinnitus, according to a large international study of post-viral condition's effects. Symptoms spanned 10 of the body’s organ systems, the study by Patient-Led Research Collaborative – a group of academics who are also long-Covid patients – and University College London has found. More than 91% of people took more than 35 weeks to recover from the illness, 96% reported symptoms beyond 90 days, and 65% experienced symptoms beyond 180 days. Only 233 (6%) participants said they had recovered. The researchers surveyed 3,762 people from 56 countries between September and November 2020 and found a total of 230 symptoms of long Covid. Sixty-six of these symptoms were tracked for six months. The most common symptoms were fatigue, post-exertional malaise and cognitive dysfunction, often called “brain fog.” Systemic, neurological, and cognitive symptoms were the most likely to persist for seven months. The researchers were particularly concerned about the impact on memory and cognitive dysfunction on daily life and ability to work. More than 70% had difficulty communicating their thoughts and over 80% had difficulty working. Nearly 70% of those who were unrecovered reported reduced working hours or were unable to work at all. The study, Characterizing long Covid in an international cohort: 7 months of symptoms and their impact, has been published in the Lancet’s EClinicalMedicine journal. The research team has ca
Ashleigh Webber

Ashleigh has been a trade journalist since 2012. She covers all aspects of HR, recruitment and employment issues for Personnel Today, as well as occupational health and wellbeing for OHW+.

