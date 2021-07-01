CPD: Occupational health and ‘good’ work post-pandemic (webinar)

OHW+ Webinars

Wednesday 28 July 2.00pm BST The Covid-19 pandemic has transformed how we live and work, possibly permanently. But how are the world of work and occupational health likely to change as a result, both in the short term as we (hopefully) begin to come out ‘crisis mode’ and looking to the longer term? In this exclusive webinar for OHW+ Premium members, Dame Carol Black, author of the seminal 2008 report Working for a healthier tomorrow and expert adviser on health and work to the NHS, will look at the emerging, and changing, world of occupational health post pandemic. This hour-long webinar from 2pm on 28 July will be chaired by Professor Anne Harriss and will cover:
  • Whether the predictions we had pre pandemic for the world of work, and OH, are relevant today
  • How Covid-19 has reshaped workplace health, and what comes next
  • The post-pandemic leadership and decision-making role of OH
  • Is ‘occupational health’ the best descriptor for the specialty?
  • What can and should OH be doing now and in the future not just to survive, but thrive?

Dame Carol Black is adviser on health and work at NHSE/I and PHE. She is also chair of The Centre for Ageing Better. Dame Carol has compiled three independent reviews for the UK government: Working for a healthier tomorrow (2008) as national director for health and work; Health at work – an independent review of sickness absence in Great Britain, with David Frost (2011); An independent review into the impact on employment outcomes of drug or alcohol addiction, and obesity, (2016). She is a past-president of the R
