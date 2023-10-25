Report: employers should do more to support disabled employees

Only two in three employees with a disability or long-term health condition say their employer does all it can to support them at work, research has found.

A report from the Reward and Employee Benefits Association (REBA) and healthcare provider Bupa, found that disabled employees want more flexibility at work and support with everyday health costs from their employer.

Their survey of 300 employees with a disability, impairment or long-term or chronic illness found that 34% felt their employer could be doing more to support them.

Sixty-eight per cent of those who identify as disabled agreed their employer does all they can to support them. However, only 57% with a long-term or chronic illness said the same.

Some respondents called for more empathy and fairness from employers. One said: “I want to feel as if I am listened to and not just a chore”.

Only 18% had access to flexible working. One said they had to “pay back” the time they took out of work for hospital appointments or face deductions from their wages, while another said their organisation’s approach to flexible working led to them feeling “punished” for their condition “despite quite minimal needs, like doctors’ appointments and pain management”.

Fifty-one per cent saw their disability or health condition as a barrier to career progression.

Only 59% said their employer offered benefits that helped them thrive in their working life, and 51% said the benefits available helped them thrive outside of work.

Employees called for more quiet spaces or facilities to go to at work to manage their condition, as well as more accessible parking spaces and access to buildings.

One respondent called for “more regular check-ins and following up on what the occupational health officer suggested, not just considering things done at the referral stage”.

Asked to choose their preferred benefits from a list of 14 options, financial benefits came out on top. The most popular options were income protection (50%), support with everyday health costs (43%), paid-for counselling or mental health support (43%), payment if diagnosed with a critical illness (38%), private medical insurance (38%) and more flexible job design (38%).

The report called on employers to build more inclusive workplaces, help line managers support all employees, and create supportive cultures.

Debi O’Donovan, REBA director, said: “Our research brings together the lived experiences of disabled employees and the employers who support them.

“The findings show that when employers listen to employees and work together to genuinely understand individuals’ needs, make meaningful adjustments and offer benefits that support flexibility and security, employees are more likely to have a positive experience at work. That is reflected in greater engagement, talent retention and employees who are more likely to recommend their employer to others.”

Tom Hoosen-Webber, chief people and procurement officer at Bupa Global & UK, said: “A happy, productive workforce is better for business. Employers have a responsibility to create an inclusive and supportive environment that allows their people to meet the requirements of their role, whilst also providing support to manage their health needs. There’s no one size fits all solution; to attract and retain critical talent employers must listen to their people and be prepared to make personalised adjustments.”