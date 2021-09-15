Working from homeCoronavirusLatest News

Work from home advice could return if Covid hospitalisations spike

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber Shutterstock
Shutterstock

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Advice to work from home could return this autumn if Covid-19 hospitalisations put significant pressure on the NHS and the government needs to trigger ‘plan B’. In its Covid-19 response: autumn and winter plan 2021 document, published yesterday, the government said it would take whatever action necessary to protect the NHS from being overwhelmed, but more harmful economic and social restrictions – such as shop closures or lockdowns – would only be considered as a last resort. This could mean that working from home may be encouraged again if Covid-19 hospitalisations rise, with the Scientific Advisory Group on Emergencies (Sage) stating that home working is one of the most effective measures at reducing the spread of Covid-19. Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme this morning, Sage adviser Professor Andrew Hayward said: “The most important effective way of reducing the spread of the virus is not to be in contact with other people. [This could mean] people who can work from home continuing to work from home, not having to get on public transport, not doing all the things you do around work [which] will make a significant difference in transmission if we get into trouble.” The autumn and winter plan 2021 document says: “SPI-M (the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modelling) and Sage have advised that high levels of homeworking have played a very important role in preventing sustained epidemic growth in recent months.
Ashleigh Webber

Ashleigh has been a trade journalist since 2012. She covers all aspects of HR, recruitment and employment issues for Personnel Today, as well as occupational health and wellbeing for OHW+. Prior to joining Personnel Today she covered the logistics and transport sectors.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

How can employee experience tools inform hybrid working?

Hybrid working: managing loneliness and isolation

Why employers need to address ‘Covid fatigue’

‘Fragmentation frustration’: Too many HR tools can hamper...

Does the ‘new normal’ mean a new dress...

Personnel Today Awards 2021 shortlist: Family-friendly employer of...

Hybrid working: Managers split over broadband responsibility

Bank staff who don’t want vaccine told they...

Dissatisfaction with leaders but no ‘great resignation’ finds...

Making sure hybrid working isn’t a pain in...