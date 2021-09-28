Commuting by train could be a boost for the brain

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.Research has found that travelling to and from work by train offers psychological benefits for both wellbeing and cognitive function as the rail industry encourages commuters to return. Research conducted as part of the rail industry’s “Get Back on Track” campaign found that people are expecting improved mental health (48%), work-life balance (46%), productivity (46%), motivation (47%) and fitness (51%) as they head back to their workplace. Seasonal and peak train journeys increased by 30% last week compared to August, as 77% of hybrid workers said they planned to return to their workplace. At the start of the pandemic, those who began working from home (WFH) said they ate more snacks (50%), worked with the television on (33%) or spent more time on social media (26%). But now, nearly half of these workers now find these things a hindrance to productivity. In line with this, 43% of hybrid workers admit to facing more distractions when WFH compared to just 29% in the workplace. The biggest distractions were cited as household admin (35%), cooking meals and taking food breaks (30%) and home deliveries (29%). The research, conducted by Opinium this month, surveyed 3,001 UK adults in work and was demographically representative of the working population.