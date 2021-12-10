How to let employees go remotely – and be better than Better.com

dismissing 900 staff in a single Zoom meeting. But being told your post is being made redundant is never a comfortable experience so it's questionable whether there is a ‘best way’ when it comes to this difficult conversation. Here, Pearn Kandola's Stuart Duff argues that if best practice is applied the discussion can be made less painful for both parties, even in the Covid world of remote working. Being fired is one of the 10 most stressful life events and, for many, will have a lasting emotional and psychological impact. It represents a double whammy – the end of something familiar as well as the beginning of something unfamiliar – causing sadness at the sense of loss, alongside fear of the unknown ahead, both of which lead to anxiety and stress. In the current climate, with some offices closed, many employers who would ordinarily want to have these conversations in person will be unable to do so. With there being plenty of recent examples of public “firings gone bad”, the current climate poses a dilemma of how best to remotely approach such a challenging conversation.The CEO of US mortgage company Better.com recently made the news for insensitively