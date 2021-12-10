How to let employees go remotely – and be better than Better.com

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Being fired is one of the 10 most stressful life events and, for many, will have a lasting emotional and psychological impact. It represents a double whammy – the end of something familiar as well as the beginning of something unfamiliar – causing sadness at the sense of loss, alongside fear of the unknown ahead, both of which lead to anxiety and stress. In the current climate, with some offices closed, many employers who would ordinarily want to have these conversations in person will be unable to do so. With there being plenty of recent examples of public “firings gone bad”, the current climate poses a dilemma of how best to remotely approach such a challenging conversation.Every piece of best practice in the HR handbook says that dismissals should be planned, clearly communicated, consultative and fair. If an employee is to be made redundant, they should be consulted at every stage of the decision process. This is, in part, to ensure that any decisions are informed and advised, but I suspect it is also to demonstrate respect and consideration to valued employees, and to listen to their concerns. Letting employees go is one of the most difficult decisions for an employer and the process of communication is likely to be uncomfortable. So, there is something important about listening, communicating, and connecting with employees. The challenge facing many employers in the current climate is ensuring that these procedures are followed and communication is properly maintained when such a decision has to be taken remotely.Having difficult conversations should, whenever possible, be face-to-face, because this will build understanding, connection, and empathy on both sides of the conversation. Being in a room with someone can reduce threat and create a sense of safe