Go Ape now owned by its employees

Employee ownership
The HR Dept set to become employee ownership trust
To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.Outdoor adventure company Go Ape has transferred the majority of shares in the business to an employee ownership trust, allowing employees to have a stake in the company’s success. Ninety per cent of Go Ape shares have been handed over to employees, with the remaining 10% retained by founders Rebecca and Tristram Mayhew. The forest activity business employs around 1,000 UK staff across 35 locations. It also operates in 16 US states. “Go Ape has always felt like part of our family. We knew deep down we would never be comfortable selling the business to investors,” Rebecca Mayhew said. Managing director Nick Hall said: “Tris and Becs have transferred the ownership of Go Ape to those that truly care about its’ values and future. Together we will continue to grow the business for the benefit of our employee co-owners, customers, environment, communities and partners.”
The HR Dept set to become employee ownership trust
Ashleigh has been a trade journalist since 2012. She covers all aspects of HR, recruitment and employment issues for Personnel Today, as well as occupational health and wellbeing for OHW+. Prior to joining Personnel Today she covered the logistics and transport sectors.