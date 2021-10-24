Latest NewsEnvironmentJob creation and lossesLabour marketSkills shortages

Green jobs plan needs more clarity, say MPs

by Jo Faragher
by Jo Faragher Environmental sustainability should be embedded in school curricula, apprenticeships and T Levels, the committee said
Shutterstock
Environmental sustainability should be embedded in school curricula, apprenticeships and T Levels, the committee said
Shutterstock

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

The government’s “green jobs” strategy will fall at the first hurdle without a clear action plan, according to a report from the Environmental Audit Committee. The cross-party parliamentary committee said it was disappointed that “despite announcements committing millions of pounds to green jobs initiatives, the government is yet to define what a ‘green job’ is, and how it will evaluate the perceived demand”. The government has claimed that investment in its net zero strategy will support the creation of up to 440,00 jobs by 2030. Its plans to hit net zero by 2050 were released  last week (19 October). However, the EAC’s report found that its promises on climate change could be seen as a “tick-box exercise” without more clarity on what these jobs are, the skills needed and where they will be created. The EAC points to the recent pledge of green homes grants, vouchers to help homeowners to make their property more eco-friendly, for example by installing heat pumps instead of carbon-intensive gas boilers. Its report said the government “failed to engage with the sector to develop the skills required”, which instead resulted in contractors making staff redundant as consumers awaited confirmation of vouchers. The EAC makes a number of recommendations on how the government can build a sustainable pipeline of skills to support these jobs in the long term. Top of these recommendations is that the government sets out a definition of green jobs, measuring the number, type of location of these over the 2020s, so the impact of policies can be monitored and evaluated. It also calls for the government to assign costings to each department’s actions within an overall green jobs delivery plan. Further recommendations relating to jobs and skills include:
  • Environmental sustainability should be em
Avatar

Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and has also written features for the Financial Times, The Times and The Guardian.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Personnel Today Awards 2021 shortlist: People and Purpose...

Green revolution ‘risks being tripped up by lack...

‘Green’ deals to create 30,000 UK jobs

HR shut out of climate change projects

TUC: Green jobs opportunity at risk without the...

Investment in circular economy could create 450,000 jobs

A new leaf: fix the office with some...

Nissan expansion to create 1,650 new jobs

CBI: Embracing green economy could create 240,000 jobs

Standard Life Aberdeen to monitor homeworkers’ carbon emissions