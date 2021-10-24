Green jobs plan needs more clarity, say MPs

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

The cross-party parliamentary committee said it was disappointed that “despite announcements committing millions of pounds to green jobs initiatives, the government is yet to define what a ‘green job’ is, and how it will evaluate the perceived demand”. The government has claimed that investment in its net zero strategy will support the creation of up to 440,00 jobs by 2030. Its plans to hit net zero by 2050 were released last week (19 October). However, the EAC’s report found that its promises on climate change could be seen as a “tick-box exercise” without more clarity on what these jobs are, the skills needed and where they will be created. The EAC points to the recent pledge of green homes grants, vouchers to help homeowners to make their property more eco-friendly, for example by installing heat pumps instead of carbon-intensive gas boilers.Its report said the government “failed to engage with the sector to develop the skills required”, which instead resulted in contractors making staff redundant as consumers awaited confirmation of vouchers. The EAC makes a number of recommendations on how the government can build a sustainable pipeline of skills to support these jobs in the long term. Top of these recommendations is that the government sets out a definition of green jobs, measuring the number, type of location of these over the 2020s, so the impact of policies can be monitored and evaluated. It also calls for the government to assign costings to each department’s actions within an overall green jobs delivery plan. Further recommendations relating to jobs and skills include: