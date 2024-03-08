Health and safetyOccupational Health

Third of workers have been injured by slips, trips or falls

by Nic Paton
by Nic Paton A third of UK workers (31%) have slipped, tripped, or fallen in the workplace and seriously hurt themselves, according to a poll
Shutterstock
A third of UK workers (31%) have slipped, tripped, or fallen in the workplace and seriously hurt themselves, according to a poll
Shutterstock

A third of UK workers (31%) have slipped, tripped, or fallen in the workplace and seriously injured themselves, research has suggested.

The poll commissioned by National Accident Helpline also found 30% have seriously injured themselves picking something up at work, while 18% have been injured by defective machinery or working equipment.

Just as worrying from an occupational health perspective, 38% of the 2,000 people polled also reported having been forced to work through pain because they cannot afford to take time off.

Among those surveyed who had suffered an accident that was not their fault, two-thirds of respondents (68%) said they did not make a claim, despite having been injured.

Nearly half 43% of these said this was because they were worried about the possible impact making a claim  might have on their future career prospects or relationship with their employer.

Accidents and injuries

Fatal injuries at work increased during pandemic

One in four serious injuries occur at work

Head space – managing PTSD following a workplace accident

John Kushnick, legal operations director of National Accident Helpline, said: “No-one should worry about bringing a legitimate claim for compensation, but our research reveals that the British people are increasingly reluctant to seek compensation they may be entitled to due to a potential impact on their jobs.

“It is illegal for employers to take action against employees after a legal claim. Employer liability insurance is compulsory for businesses and your claim will be handled between your lawyer and an insurer.”

Separately, more than seven out of 10 employees complain that their employer isn’t doing enough to minimise burnout, according to a further poll.

The survey of 850 UK workers by energy trading company SEFE also found 41% had left their job because of burnout, with recruitment and HR having the highest burnout rate.

More than half (57%) of respondents overall pointed to “unrealistic workload” being the biggest factor in this, with “lack of communication and managerial support” coming in a close second (44%).

Nearly two-thirds (62%) said their work had interfered with, or caused friction within, their family or personal life, and 23% said their employees did not offer paid sick leave.

The most burnout and stress was being experienced by 18- to 24-year-olds and 55- to 64-year-olds.

When it came to the sorts of support that were most valued by employees, flexible hours came top, rated by 80% of those polled. Free counselling sessions (43%) and access to an employee assistance programme (42%) came next.

 

 

Nic Paton

Nic Paton is consulting editor of OHW+. One of the country's foremost workplace health journalists, Nic has written for OHW+ and Occupational Health & Wellbeing since 2001, and edited the magazine from 2018.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Fewer NHS staff experiencing stress and musculoskeletal issues

Widening postcode lottery for GP appointments, finds think-tank

Managers failing to support women’s health at work

Nearly half worried NHS can no longer meet...

Use Singapore-style ‘polyclinics’ to ease pressures on GPs,...

Call for OH tax breaks in Budget

More than one billion now living with obesity...

North-south ‘healthy life expectancy’ gap could take 50...

Long Covid can have ‘objectively measurable’ effect on...

Four in 10 workers calling in sick because...