Third of workers have been injured by slips, trips or falls

A third of UK workers (31%) have slipped, tripped, or fallen in the workplace and seriously injured themselves, research has suggested.

The poll commissioned by National Accident Helpline also found 30% have seriously injured themselves picking something up at work, while 18% have been injured by defective machinery or working equipment.

Just as worrying from an occupational health perspective, 38% of the 2,000 people polled also reported having been forced to work through pain because they cannot afford to take time off.

Among those surveyed who had suffered an accident that was not their fault, two-thirds of respondents (68%) said they did not make a claim, despite having been injured.

Nearly half 43% of these said this was because they were worried about the possible impact making a claim might have on their future career prospects or relationship with their employer.

John Kushnick, legal operations director of National Accident Helpline, said: “No-one should worry about bringing a legitimate claim for compensation, but our research reveals that the British people are increasingly reluctant to seek compensation they may be entitled to due to a potential impact on their jobs.

“It is illegal for employers to take action against employees after a legal claim. Employer liability insurance is compulsory for businesses and your claim will be handled between your lawyer and an insurer.”

Separately, more than seven out of 10 employees complain that their employer isn’t doing enough to minimise burnout, according to a further poll.

The survey of 850 UK workers by energy trading company SEFE also found 41% had left their job because of burnout, with recruitment and HR having the highest burnout rate.

More than half (57%) of respondents overall pointed to “unrealistic workload” being the biggest factor in this, with “lack of communication and managerial support” coming in a close second (44%).

Nearly two-thirds (62%) said their work had interfered with, or caused friction within, their family or personal life, and 23% said their employees did not offer paid sick leave.

The most burnout and stress was being experienced by 18- to 24-year-olds and 55- to 64-year-olds.

When it came to the sorts of support that were most valued by employees, flexible hours came top, rated by 80% of those polled. Free counselling sessions (43%) and access to an employee assistance programme (42%) came next.