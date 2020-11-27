Two-thirds would get Covid-19 vaccine when offered

Shutterstock

Two-thirds of adults in the UK say they would be willing to have the Covid-19 vaccination as soon as possible, but there are a number who still remain sceptical about the jab.

A OnePoll survey of 2,000 adults commissioned by remote medical appointment software company Medicspot found that 17% would refuse to get a Covid vaccination, while 19% were unsure whether they would.

People aged 25 to 34 were the most sceptical, with 31% in this age group stating they would not get the jab. Only 8% of those aged 55 and over would decline the vaccine when it is offered to them.

The survey also looked at how people could be incentivised to get the vaccine when it becomes available. More than a third (35%) of those who did not want it said they would get it if meant they could go on holiday; 28% said the same if it meant they could go to sporting, music or other events, 20% would accept being vaccinated but only if they got paid and 19% would do so if it meant they could go to the pub.

Fifty-seven per cent said it should only be mandatory for people who are at greater risk of complications if they catch Covid-19.

The government has already stated that getting the vaccine will not be a legal requirement.

Dr Johnson D’souza, medical director at Medicspot, said: “In the space of one month we’ve had three vaccines announced, which has been an incredible achievement from everyone involved in the fight against Covid-19.

“It is comforting to know the vast majority of the public is supportive of the vaccine.”

The survey also asked about attitudes towards getting a certificate to confirm a person had been vaccinated. Almost three quarters (71%) think people arriving in the UK on holiday or for business should have a certificate confirming they have been vaccinated and 70% think UK residents leaving the country should have a certificate.