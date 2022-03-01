UK worst for lung health in western Europe, finds charity

Respiratory conditions
Chronic conditions keeping people out of work in ‘left behind’ areas
Working-age smokers more likely to become ill and fall out of work
To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.A charity has called for more action to improve lung health, as it found the UK has the worst death rate for lung conditions in western Europe. Half a million people died from lung conditions, including asthma and complications arising from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and pneumonia, between 2011 and 2018, according to analysis by Asthma + Lung UK. Turkey was the only European country to have a higher death rate for lung conditions than the UK, and people in the UK are three times more likely to die from lung disease than in Finland, which has the lowest lung disease death rates in Europe. Asthma + Lung UK has said that lung conditions need to be treated as seriously as other major illnesses, including heart disease and cancer. Lung disease is the third biggest killer in the UK and more than 12 million people in the UK will get a lung condition in their lifetime. Many of the problems with early diagnosis, treatment and care have been exacerbated by the pandemic, which has placed significant strain on respiratory services. However, the charity said that many people with asthma and COPD did not receive sufficient care even before Covid-19 hit.
Chronic conditions keeping people out of work in ‘left behind’ areas
Working-age smokers more likely to become ill and fall out of work
Ashleigh is editor at OHW+ and part of the Personnel Today editorial team. She covers all aspects of HR, recruitment and employment issues for Personnel Today, as well as occupational health and wellbeing for OHW+.