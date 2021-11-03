Working together to tackle long Covid

the case for ‘work-ability’ to become a health outcome in an article for OHW+. This suggested a framework for support – for Long Covid or any long-term condition or chronic disease – designed around what people can do, when and how. In principle, this all sounds great. It’s what government wants, it’s what third-party suppliers want (insurers and wellbeing service providers) and it’s arguably what employers and employees want. In practice, however, it’s not quite so simple, thanks to various hurdles.If occupational health practitioners want to achieve better health outcomes in the workplace, especially when it comes to new challenges such as long Covid, they’re going to need to embrace and lead genuinely joined-up partnership working, argues Dr Julie Denning. I recently set out