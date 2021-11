Working together to tackle long Covid

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Unpicking organisational barriers

I recently set out the case for ‘work-ability’ to become a health outcome in an article for OHW+. This suggested a framework for support – for Long Covid or any long-term condition or chronic disease – designed around what people can do, when and how. In principle, this all sounds great. It’s what government wants, it’s what third-party suppliers want (insurers and wellbeing service providers) and it’s arguably what employers and employees want. In practice, however, it’s not quite so simple, thanks to various hurdles.Perhaps the biggest of those hurdles – and the focus for this article – is the issue of disjoints and turf wars across departments. The bigger and more complex the organisation, the worse it tends to get. These disconnects are often driven, in no small part, by guidelines from official bodies, which help determine HR policy and procedure.Take Acas’ return-to-work guidelines, for example. These make it clear that the employer should only talk with the employee about any support they may need “when the employee feels able to return to work”. Such guidelines have made it very difficult for practitioners to garner support at management level for any kind of structured, consistent programme of assessment and support for employees at an earlier stage,