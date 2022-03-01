Sickness absence managementWellbeing and health promotionOccupational HealthOHW+

Women still reluctant to discuss menstrual ill health with employers

by Nic Paton
by Nic Paton Shutterstock
Shutterstock

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Many women of working age are still reluctant to discuss menstrual health issues with their employers, despite the pandemic having led to more openness and transparency around health and wellbeing, research has suggested. A survey of 2,000 people for the charity Endometriosis UK found nearly two-thirds (60%) of women aged 16-24 and more than half (56%) of those aged 25-34 felt they would be concerned discussing the condition with their employer if they were taking time off because of painful periods and chronic pelvic pain. Across all age groups, nearly half (47%) of all women said this would be a concern, while 39% said “no” and 14% answered “not sure”. The findings follow a warning by MPs that there is similar reluctance among many women to be open and transparent with their employers about the health effects of menopause, with one in three taking time off work because of it yet the vast majority not telling employers this was the reason why. The research by Endometriosis UK has been published to coincide with Endometriosis Action Month (March 2022). The charity pointed out that its findings were telling given that, when it comes to discussing health issues generally rather than ones that relate specifically to periods, workplaces are gradually becoming more open.

Menstrual health and work

MPs call for better diagnosis and treatment of endometriosis One in six endometriosis sufferers gives up work Occupational health role in absence caused by menstrual pain
The poll found that, when asked about taking time off for a generic health condition with the question not mentioning periods, the figure dropped to 40% of women who would be concerned to discuss it with their employer, and 35% of men. Moreover, the pandemic has led to a shift towards more openness around health at wor
Avatar

Nic Paton is consulting editor of OHW+. One of the country's foremost workplace health journalists, Nic has written for OHW+ and Occupational Health & Wellbeing since 2001, and edited the magazine from 2018.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Pandemic led to sharp decline in breast screening,...

One in three women call in sick because...

New NHS standards set to speed up mental...

More action urged on remote work health risks

Some diabetes drugs can protect against heart failure

Employers failing to support health and safety of...

Mental health not a ‘priority’ for managers in...

Link between lack of recognition at work and...

Vaccination can reduce chances of developing long Covid

OH needs to be creating wellbeing strategies fit...