NHS will save billions if people walk more

NHS hospital costs could be reduced by as much as £15bn a year if half of the UK’s inactive adult population were to walk more, ideally 5,000 steps at least once a week, a study has suggested.

The research by health insurer Vitality and the London School of Economics (LSE) has also recommended that those who have poor exercise habits should begin consistently trying to walk 5,000 steps at least three times per week.

The Habit Index research mapped the behaviours and habits of more than one million Vitality Programme members to determine the best ways to form and maintain healthy habits, and to understand the science of how healthy habits can lead to longer, healthier lives.

It is estimated as many as 35% of the UK population is currently inactive, which is contributing to declining health and increased levels of non-communicable diseases, such as Type 2 diabetes, and thus increased incidence of hospitalisation.

The research has argued that, if half of this group were to walk more, achieving 5,000 steps once a week, the reduction in hospitalisation could lead to an estimated annual saving of £4bn for the NHS.

In addition, if those who currently have poor exercise habits (for example non-habitual exercise) were to consistently do 5,000 steps three times per week, this saving would increase to £15bn.

Major positive impacts were seen in all age groups; however, this was particularly true for older generations.

People aged 65+ saw a 52% reduction in their mortality risk after sustaining a habit of 7,500 steps three or more times a week.

This was significantly greater than those aged 45-65, who saw a 38% reduction in their mortality risk, and the total population, which saw a 27% reduction.

The research indicated that doing 7,500 steps per day on average achieves the bulk of the reduction in common-cause mortality. Beyond 7,500 steps, the health improvements become more incremental.

On average across all age groups, those who walk more, ideally sustaining a healthy physical activity habit of at least 5,000 steps three times per week for two years, can add between 2.5 years (for men) and three years (for women) to their life expectancy.

The research analysed the impact of forming and sustaining a physical activity habit on an individual’s risk of developing Type 2 diabetes.

People who sustained a habit of 10,000 steps three times a week for three years can reduce their Type 2 diabetes risk by up to 41%, it found.

Increasing the frequency of exercise to four or more times a week saw a 57% reduction in risk of developing the condition.

Similarly, there are major benefits for those with Type 2 diabetes already. A 55-year-old who changed from limited physical activity to sustaining a habit of 5,000 steps three times a week reduced their all-cause mortality risk by 40%, the research suggested.

Adrian Gore, founder of Discovery Vitality, said: “Healthy habits can profoundly extend the quality and length of life. Our data shows the impact is not only significant but applies across ages, risk factors, and health statuses – maintaining a small amount of physical activity has lasting health impacts.

“Given the role of behaviour in health risk globally, a better understanding of the mechanisms of habits can be a powerful way to improve individual health – and to evolve our healthcare systems to prioritise preventive health.”

Professor Joan Costa-Font, an economist in the Department of Health Policy at the LSE, said: “The findings of this study are a clear call to action for policy makers to promote prevention in public health and build on the power of healthy habits to improve individual and collective health outcomes.

“Successful habit-based interventions can lengthen life expectancy, entail considerable savings for public health services, improve productivity, and help address the significant long-term challenges posed by mental health, social isolation, and non-communicable diseases such as cancer and Type 2 diabetes.”