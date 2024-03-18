Unions: ‘nothing’ done to prevent another P&O Ferries scandal

Trade unions have claimed ministers have ‘done nothing’ to close the legal loopholes that allowed P&O Ferries to sack hundreds of staff and hire new employees on lesser terms and conditions.

On the two year anniversary of P&O Ferries’ decision to dismiss nearly 800 workers without warning, the TUC, Nautilus and the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) expressed concern that the government has not introduced reforms to “deter deep-pocketed rogue employers”.

The government recently published a new draft code to deter “fire and rehire” practices – the process of dismissing employees and offering them new contracts on less favourable terms. However, unions have said the code lacks bite.

In a joint statement, TUC, Nautilus and RMT said: “Having feigned outrage at P&O Ferries’ actions, ministers have reneged on their promise to clamp down on bad bosses, failed to deliver an Employment Bill and failed to close the legal loopholes exploited by P&O Ferries.

“And the paltry reforms that they have pushed forward fall far short of what’s needed. P&O Ferries priced in the illegal mass sacking of hundreds of seafarers. Their bosses at DP World sanctioned the breaking of UK law and could afford to do so.

“The government’s feeble code of practice on fire and rehire only makes breaking the law a bit more expensive, which will do nothing to deter deep-pocketed rogue employers.

“And their much-trumpeted seafarers’ welfare charter isn’t mandatory – so bad employers can just ignore it, safe in the knowledge they will face zero consequences.”

TUC general secretary Paul Nowak said: “What happened at P&O Ferries two years ago was a national scandal. It should have marked a new chapter in workers’ rights.

“But Tory ministers sat on their hands. And the reforms they are bringing in – like the code of practice on fire and rehire – aren’t worth the paper they’re written on.

“It’s time for a new deal on workers’ rights – like Labour is proposing – to make our labour laws fit for the 21st century and give all workers the protection they need.”

Mick Lynch, RMT general secretary, called for a mandatory seafarers charter to protect those working in the sector, as well as fair pay agreements.

“RMT will continue to fight tooth and nail for stronger seafarer rights through employment law reform, sorting out the impotent Insolvency Service, an end to all forms of discrimination against seafarers, safer working practices, excluding DP World from taxpayer support and scrapping all anti-trade union laws,” he said.

Mark Dickinson, general secretary of Nautilus, said: “In the aftermath of the unlawful actions of P&O Ferries, the government set themselves a specific test – to ensure this can never happen again. By that single measure, they have failed.

“We need a mandatory seafarers charter alongside bilateral arrangements to enforce decent pay and conditions reflective of local standards, not international minimums. We need an employment bill to close the legal loopholes and once and for all outlaw fire and rehire. Our nation’s maritime professionals, the backbone of our economy, deserve better.”

