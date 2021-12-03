‘We are saying: don’t go to office parties; go to office parties’

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Lucas said: “So we are saying don't go to work, go to work, don't take public transport, go to work, don't go to work.” The past 24 hours may have seen the Little Britain star considering a reprise of his social media hit, with office parties as the subject.

The rise of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 and the UK's high infection rates are hanging over the country’s festive celebrations with one government department – the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy – having cancelled its Christmas party and a minister warning against “snogging under the mistletoe”, days after Johnson said companies should carry on with festivities as normal.

George Freeman, the business minister, said companies should reconsider holding large parties for hundreds of staff as he revealed his department would not be holding its own function. He told businesses to consider whether holding large events was “sensible”.

As for government advice on office parties, Freeman told Radio 4: “For many small businesses, four of five staff who are working together every day anyway, gathering to have a drink isn’t a big step up in risk.“But some companies might normally bring hundreds of people around the world to a