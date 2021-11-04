How can HR help staff get through the bleak midwinter?

budget speech from the chancellor last week, the underlying economic problems remain very real indeed. So what are these concerns, and how can HR professionals help combat them?A perfect storm of staff shortages, withdrawal of government support schemes and increased absence due to illness threaten a difficult few months ahead. HR professionals can support both the business and the workforce through this in a number of ways, says Steve Herbert. The clocks have gone back, the nights are drawing in, and the nation is bracing itself for another pandemic winter. Yet the current set of employment concerns extend far beyond the health threats of Covid, and it is now becoming apparent that economic issues pose a very real challenge to both employees and employers alike. And despite an unexpectedly upbeat