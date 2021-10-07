AnxietyDepressionFinancial wellbeingStressMental health conditions

Women left with greater financial anxiety post-pandemic

by Nic Paton
by Nic Paton Shutterstock
Shutterstock

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Almost half of female employees (45%) say they now feel a greater level of financial anxiety than before the pandemic, compared to 38% of men, research has shown, suggesting targeted financial wellbeing approaches could pay dividends for employers. The research by asset management firm Close Brothers also found that three in five women (59%) either had already or now planned to make changes to their financial preparedness. Managing day-to day spending more effectively (73%) and building up an emergency pot (65%) were their key priorities. However, less positively, female employees were often focusing on shoring up their immediate finances at the expense of their longer-term saving, risking a further widening of the pension gap, Close Brothers argued. The survey of 2,000 employees, ‘Expecting the unexpected: a spotlight on preparing for a crisis’, concluded that nearly a quarter of female employees (24%) felt financially unprepared for the coronavirus crisis and subsequent lockdowns. This compared to 14% of men. Just 28% of women said they had not experienced any financial consequences from the pandemic, against 37% of men who said they had been untouched financially. The findings also showed a significant disparity regarding financial, mental, and physical health. More than two in five of the women polled (44%) said they worried more about their financial health as a result of the pandemic compared to a third (34%) of men. More than half (56%) also worried about their mental health, versus 45% of men, and half were concerned about their physical health, again higher than the 40% of men
Avatar

Nic Paton is editor of Occupational Health & Wellbeing, within OHW+. One of the country's foremost workplace health journalists, Nic has written for Occupational Health & Wellbeing since 2001, and has edited the magazine since 2018.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Digital bank Revolut to offer early wage access

Could early wage access improve financial wellbeing?

Mental Health Awareness Week: concerns up 24% on...

One in three accelerating financial wellbeing plans

Mental health worsens for newly reliant on financial...

Two in five employers not addressing presenteeism

Half of staff saw real earnings slashed last...

CIPD: Improve financial wellbeing for staff hit by...

Less than half don’t have health and wellbeing...

Why now is the time to begin financial...