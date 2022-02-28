Sickness absence managementWellbeing and health promotionMenopauseOccupational HealthOHW+

One in three women call in sick because of menopause

by Nic Paton
As many as one in three women need to take time off work because of menopause symptoms, research from a committee of MPs has concluded. The report by the House of Commons Women and Equalities Committee also found most women do not tell anyone at work that they are going through the menopause, despite the vast majority experiencing symptoms that affect how they feel at work. The survey of more than 2,000 women was carried out as part of the committee’s ongoing inquiry into menopause and the workplace, which it is expecting to conclude and present to the government in late spring. The 31% who reported taking time off work because of menopause also reported symptoms as including problems with memory or concentration, anxiety/depression and headaches (75%, 69% and 41% of all respondents respectively). Despite this, less than a third of respondents told anyone at work and just under 11% requested adjustments in the workplace.

Menopause and work

More than 1m women consider leaving jobs due to menopause Early retirement due to menopause means pensions shortfall Menopause-related employment tribunal claims on the rise
Those who did not request adjustments were most likely to do so as a result of stigma, with 26% citing the reason as “I was worried about the reaction of others”. Almost one in five respondents (19%) did not know who to speak to in order to request adjustments, which led to them not speaking up. Of the respondents who did ask for support, those who spoke to line managers felt more supported than employees who reported symptoms to HR or occupational health. The MPs concluded there was still “considerable stigma” about talking about menopause at work, and that a reticence to seek support arises “out of concerns for privacy and worrying about the reaction of others
Avatar

Nic Paton is consulting editor of OHW+. One of the country's foremost workplace health journalists, Nic has written for OHW+ and Occupational Health & Wellbeing since 2001, and edited the magazine from 2018.

