One in three women call in sick because of menopause

The report by the House of Commons Women and Equalities Committee also found most women do not tell anyone at work that they are going through the menopause, despite the vast majority experiencing symptoms that affect how they feel at work. The survey of more than 2,000 women was carried out as part of the committee’s ongoing inquiry into menopause and the workplace, which it is expecting to conclude and present to the government in late spring. The 31% who reported taking time off work because of menopause also reported symptoms as including problems with memory or concentration, anxiety/depression and headaches (75%, 69% and 41% of all respondents respectively). Despite this, less than a third of respondents told anyone at work and just under 11% requested adjustments in the workplace.As many as one in three women need to take time off work because of menopause symptoms, research from a committee of MPs has concluded.