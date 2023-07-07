Work-related deaths up 10% in past 12 months

There has been a 10% rise in work-related deaths in the past year, according to latest figures from the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).

The figures, in the HSE report Work-related fatal injuries in Great Britain, 2023, cover the year to March and revealed that there were 135 workers killed during the 12 months. This was up 12 on the 123 reported in the previous year’s report.

The industries with the highest deaths were construction (45); agriculture, forestry, and fishing (21); manufacturing (15); and transportation and storage (15).

Agriculture, forestry, and fishing had the highest rate of fatal injury per 100,000 workers of all the main industrial sectors, followed by waste and recycling, the HSE added.

The three most common causes of fatal injuries were falls from height (40), being struck by a moving object (29), and being struck by a moving vehicle (20), as shown below.

A further 68 members of the public were killed following a work-related incident in 2022/23. This was a decrease of 20 from the previous year.

HSE argued that, while the 135 figure was higher than the previous year, it was still in line with pre-pandemic levels, given that the figure for 2020/21 was 145 but 2019/20 was 113.

The rates are also much lower than in previous decades. A total of 227 workers were killed in 2002-2003, for example, and nearly 500 in the early 1980s.

“Great Britain is one of the safest places in the world to work. There has been a long-term downward trend in the rate of fatal injuries to workers, though in the years prior to the coronavirus pandemic the rate was broadly flat,” the HSE said.

Nevertheless, the Institution of Occupational Safety and Health (IOSH) said the figures highlighted the need to bolster health and safety standards in Britain’s workplaces.

Of the 45 people killed in construction, for example, nearly a quarter (33) were aged 60 or over.

Ruth Wilkinson, head of policy at IOSH, said: “We can see where the main hazards and risks lie – people working in construction, working at height, workers aged 60 or over. But, with good health and safety, these risks can be prevented and managed.

“We must ensure that root causes are identified, and action taken to prevent recurrence and, importantly, we must ensure lessons are learned from each one of these tragedies. It is time for the government, policymakers, and businesses to recognise the importance of good health and safety.”

They need to take action to prevent harm, implement holistic prevention strategy approaches and ensure that all work is safe and healthy.”