Radiographers strike to follow doctors’ walkouts

The Society of Radiographers has announced that its members will be holding a 48-hour strike, just days after NHS doctors hold their walkouts.

SoR members at 43 NHS trusts in England are striking from 8:00am on Tuesday 25 July until 8:00am on Thursday 27 July 2023. The action will follow a strike by hospital consultants (20-21 July) and a five-day strike by junior doctors (13-18 July).

The union sent a letter to affected NHS trusts yesterday (6 July), notifying them of the dates, after ministers ruled out further talks while industrial action was proposed.

Union representatives from each trust will work with employers to provide “life-and-limb cover” for patients, with hospital leaders having to cope with the same staffing levels typically provided on a bank holiday.

Radiographers are responsible for carrying out X-rays, MRI and CT scans, ultrasounds, breast screening, and radiotherapy for cancer patients.

The SoR says that nine out of 10 patients in the NHS are supported by a radiography professional.

Dean Rogers, the SoR’s executive director of industrial strategy and member relations, said it had been seeking meaningful discussions with the government without success since it began its industrial action ballot across England.

Following a strong vote in favour of a radiographers’ strike, the society was invited to meetings with health minister Will Quince last week.

“The SoR explained that our members were working long hours for low pay and that this was forcing radiographers to leave the profession, resulting in chronic understaffing and long waiting lists,” said Rogers. “We asked for more pay now and a review of the 5% pay offer, funding to support recruitment and retention, support for long-term pay restoration, and clear support for better working conditions.”

Radiographers in 43 NHS trusts including the Royal Marsden, University College London Hospitals, Liverpool University Hospitals and Sheffield Teaching Hospitals have a mandate to strike. Ballots in other trusts failed to meet the 50% threshold.

The SoR, the Royal College of Nursing, Unite and the Royal College of Podiatry were the only health unions not to accept the 5% pay offer for workers on NHS Agenda for Change contracts. But the NHS Staff Council, whose membership includes representatives from all health unions, accepted the government’s pay offer on a majority vote. Doctors are employed under separate contracts.

Rogers added: “The government acknowledged our concerns but made no concrete proposals. They have now indicated they will not talk to the SoR any further while industrial action is proposed – something we find regrettable for staff, patients and future industrial relations.

“Strike action is a last resort. But our members believe they have no alternative, because the government won’t take the action needed to address their concerns.”

HR opportunities in healthcare on Personnel Today



Browse more HR opportunities in healthcare