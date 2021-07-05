Wetherspoon faces beer mat campaign reprise

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

. Before the 2016 referendum, Tim Martin sent out nearly two million pro-Brexit beer mats. But now, as many as 4,000 Wetherspoon workers have joined a campaign for extra pay for working on bank holidays. The campaign is being led by Organise , a network that strives to give workers a platform to air grievances. It is best known for putting the spotlight on issues at McDonald’s, Amazon, Uber and Deliveroo. Organise is running a petition open to staff, customers and the public, which has so far gained 49,988 signatures.One Wetherspoon worker, who did not want to be named quoted in The Times, said: “So many other pubs pay their staff double pay or time and a half for working bank holidays. We are required to work bank holidays, which are often the worst days of the year, with many difficult customers. Any disputes that happen, bar and floor staff have to deal with.” The beer mat campaign was deliberately aimed at Martin given the methods he used to promote Brexit. Organise stated: “It’s a bold idea and it will cost quite a bit. But if thousands of us chip in to power this action, together we can force Tim Martin to c