World Cancer Day: Supporting staff dealing with cancer

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

The shocking statistic that one in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime doesn’t get any easier to digest, no matter how many times you hear it. There are millions of people across the UK currently battling cancer. And millions more whose lives have been affected by it. World Cancer Day is a pivotal time for us all to recognise the impact cancer has on anyone affected. Employers should strive to take part in this recognition process too. Organisations must take action to support employees affected by cancer - it's more than just an awareness-raising exercise. Cancer can rip the ground from under someone’s feet. It affects every part of life, work included. Cancer leads to tremendously difficult conversations at work with managers, colleagues, and employers. Employees face worries of judgment, fear of job security and anxiety about juggling work life with medical appointments. Employers must recognise these problems and work with employees to overcome them. It's time the approach to cancer in the workplace changed. And for many organisations, occupational health will play a huge role in making this happen. This professional advice helps employers make the right decisions about supporting employees. It also helps employees feel supported by their workplace through this difficult time. As an occupational health practitioner, you'll have experience dealing with a variety of mental and physical health issues in the workplace. But like many serious illnesses, cancer is a sensitive area that requires careful consideration. Below are some tips for helping employees and employers through this process.