Report on bullying by Imperial College leaders is published

by Rob Moss
Photo: Maurice Crooks/Alamy

The president and chief financial officer of Imperial College London ‘created or contributed’ to a workplace culture which tolerated favouritism, exclusion and the making of disparaging comments, according to a redacted report published today. The report from the independent investigation by barrister Jane McNeill QC was originally shared with Imperial’s governing council in 2020, and Alice Gast, president, and Muir Sanderson, CFO, both apologised for their bullying behaviour in December 2020. While McNeill’s recommendations were published at the time, her findings were not. Following a freedom of information request by the Daily Mail, the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) last week ordered Imperial to publish the report, redacting personal information on participants in the process, including witnesses and complainants. But the ICO said that portions of the report containing personal information about Gast and Sanderson – both of whom are still in post – should be released. The redactions, denoted by [•] in the report, sometimes make it unclear whether specific findings relate to one or more members of staff. The investigation found that Gast’s behaviour did amount to bullying, and that she had behaved towards a member staff in a manner that had undermined them and excluded them. Similarly Sanderson was found to have bullied a member or members of staff in 2020. The investigation found that both Gast and Sanderson had “created or contributed to a culture which involves and tolerates favouritism, exclusion, the making of disparaging comments about others and at times a lack of respect for others”. Sanderson had “created or contributed to a culture where aggression and the making of inappropriate and offensive comments is tolerated”.

Rob Moss has been editor of Personnel Today since 2010. He joined the publication in 2006 as online editor, and has previously written in the optical and electrical markets.

