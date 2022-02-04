Latest NewsCoaching and mentoringEmployer brandingEmployee engagementWellbeing

How coaching can make retirement an ‘encore’ worth celebrating

by Graeme Menzies and Sarah Harrison
Retirement can be a daunting process for both an employee and their team who wave goodbye to a talented colleague. Graeme Menzies and Sarah Harrison outline why retirement or 'encore' coaching may enable a smooth transition. The retirement landscape has changed radically in the past 20 years. We are living longer and ageing better, which means many people will still have 30 active years ahead of them at 60. Research shows us what we need to have to age well: meaning and purpose, social connections, the structure of a routine and remaining mentally and physically active. As work gives us so many of these ingredients, it’s no wonder that more people are opting out of traditional retirement. Many people approaching retirement worry about finances and what life will be like, often asking themselves: “What will be my sense of identity if I stop working?"; "Where will I get my purpose?"; "If I continue working, how can I ask for flexibility to care for parents and grandchildren?” and “What are my employer’s expectations of me as I approach retirement?” These fears and a general sense of uncertainty can have a detrimental effect on employees’ wellbeing.  According to Forbes, the two most dangerous years of our lives are when we are born and when we retire, and one third of retirees will experience depression. It’s unsurprising that rather than the traditional retirement model of suddenly stopping work, many people are looking for a career ‘encore’ or a portfolio of projects which require a more carefully planned and considered transition.

Graeme Menzies and Sarah Harrison are 'encore' coaching providers at retirement coaching provider Futurum Group.

