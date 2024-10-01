World Mental Health Day: making workplaces more mindful

With this year’s World Mental Health Day focusing on improving mental health within the workplace, Lou Campbell outlines eight changes that can make a difference.

Now it’s October, this year’s World Mental Health Day is coming up fast, and will be taking place Thursday 10 October. The theme of the annual awareness-raising day for 2024 is: ‘It is time to prioritise mental health in the workplace’.

So, it will provide a much-needed opportunity for employers, HR and occupational health professionals alike to focus their attention on the mental health challenges faced in the modern workplace.

Unfortunately, the number of people experiencing mental health issues in the workplace remains high. A quarter of UK workers have reported being unable to cope with the stresses and pressures of the workplace, whilst last year one in five employees took time off work because of mental health issues.

Shockingly, more than 50% of all sick leave in the UK is a result of stress, depression or anxiety. Part of this is the mental health legacy of the pandemic, but there is much in the day-to-day demands of the workplace that is contributing to these issues.

Long hours, being on call for emails and messages outside work hours, the shifts in energy required by hybrid working, a lack of work-life balance and troubles with workplace relationships are all factors contributing to mental health pressures and if people do not have the support and tools to cope, then the workplace mental health crisis will continue.

Eight ways to support mental health and build resilience

To mark World Mental Health Day, therefore, here are eight techniques and tips you can pass on to employees to help them support their own mental health, build resilience and enable them to flourish both personally and professionally.

These small but important changes can be easily woven into our day and help us build the foundations of good mental health.

1) Set boundaries around work. Although this can seem daunting, setting boundaries at work is important for our mental wellbeing and it helps us perform better in work.

Regularly working long hours and being ‘on call’ during non-work time can lead to stress, burnout and sleep issues if we do not take action.

A simple way to help establish balance in demand is to have a ‘shutdown schedule’. This is a series of steps we take as we come towards the end of the working day.

This can include things such as reviewing work demands, creating a to-do list, acknowledging what you’ve achieved for the day, logging out of your work sign in/closing computer and engaging in post-work activity to mark the shift from work.

This process helps us effectively manage our workload whilst also creating the mental and behavioural boundaries needed to switch off at the end of the working day and get the necessary rest and recuperation.

2) Work to reduce negative thought patterns. Stress and anxiety are often underpinned by negative thought patterns. These are thoughts of self-criticism, perfectionism or catastrophising serve to exacerbate existing difficulties.

A way of reducing their impact is through a practice called ‘labelling’. When you notice you are stressed, stop, take a breath and then inwardly name (‘label’) the thoughts currently in the mind (in other words say to yourself, “this is unhelpful perfectionism” or “this is a stressful thought”).

This simple but effective technique helps interrupt the automatic flow of negative thoughts, gives us some mental space and has been shown to reduce their impact upon our mood and behaviour.

3) Focus on connection and belonging. A sense of belonging is an essential part of mental wellbeing. When experiencing stress or anxiety, it is important to cultivate connection.

Therefore, consciously stay in contact with people in your social circle by organising meet-ups and do not be afraid to confide in someone if you are struggling. Sharing vulnerability is a sign of strength and is the bedrock of healthy personal relationships.

Looking for connection through hobbies, interests or community/volunteering projects in our personal life can also help boost our mental wellbeing.

4) Boost your serotonin. Serotonin is a neurotransmitter that helps stabilise mood, reduce depression and regulate anxiety.

We can boost our serotonin levels by spending time outdoors in natural light, taking regular exercise and also spending time with loved ones and friends.

Set yourself the goal of spending 30 minutes a day outside in natural light to start boosting your serotonin.

5) Improve your sleep and sleep hygiene. Sleep is vital for mental health and small changes in our routine can help us get healthier sleep.

The most important thing we can do to improve sleep is to strengthen the psychological connection between bed and sleep.

We want to train our brain to recognise our bed as a place to sleep, not a place to be checking our phones. A great first step is to remove mobile phones from the bedroom, even charging them in another room if possible. This helps create that separation from technology we need for this psychological connection of bed and sleep.

Furthermore, phone screens produce blue light and this supresses production of the sleep hormone melatonin, inhibiting healthy sleep. By removing screens from the bedroom, melatonin can more easily rise to the level required for healthy and restorative sleep.

6) Recognise the value of mindfulness. Mindfulness has been empirically proven to reduce stress, depression and anxiety whilst boosting mental wellbeing. An effective mindfulness practice is focusing on your breath for a few minutes as a way of interrupting the automatic stress response.

A few minutes of stretching every hour can make a real difference [to mental health] and bring more regular movement into our day.”

When you feel stressed, stop what you are doing and focus your attention on the breath where you feel it, either at the nose, the mouth or in the torso.

As you breathe in, feel the sensations of the breath and inwardly say “breathing in”. As you breathe out, inwardly say “breathing out”.

Keep doing this for as long as you can and then go back into your day. You can do it at your desk, eyes open or closed, and it will help trigger the stress reducing parasympathetic nervous system and boost your resilience.

7) Move more. As well as the more commonly known physical-health benefits of exercise, regular movement offers many boons for our mental health.

It can help lower feelings of anxiety and depression, reduce negative moods and thinking patterns whilst boosting confidence, self-esteem and improving sleep quality.

To boost our mental wellbeing, we should look at moving more regularly. Stepping up your levels of formal exercise is an excellent way to move more. But, also, taking regular breaks during your day to stretch allows us to move more and helps break up the stress hormones stored in our muscles.

A few minutes of stretching every hour can make a real difference and bring more regular movement into our day.

8) Don’t be afraid to access professional support (and, as an employer, HR and OH proactively signpost to it). If we are experiencing issues around mental health, then asking for support is one of the most constructive things we can do.

This is a sign of strength rather than weakness. Speaking to your GP, your workplace employee assistance programme or other healthcare provider will help you find support and treatment, if they are required, and, ultimately, can help you regain emotional balance this World Mental Health Day.