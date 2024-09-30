Mental health: Call for OH ‘hub’, as one in 10 took time off work last year

A UK-wide occupational health mental health ‘hub’ should be created to help tackle the “unprecedented” levels of mental ill health being experienced by workers.

The call from the Royal College of Psychiatrists (RCPsych), Society of Occupational Medicine (SOM) and Faculty of Occupational Medicine has followed publication of a poll of 2,149 adults, commissioned by the college, that found nearly one adult in 10 (9%) in the UK had to take time off work for mental ill health last year.

Even more worrying, nearly half (45%) said they had been unable to return to work for a month or more. A total of 6% of those polled said someone in their household had to take time off.

Nearly a third (31%) of respondents said they would not feel comfortable asking their employer for time off because of mental ill health (increasing to 48% for those actively working).

Young people aged 18 to 24 were the most likely to feel uncomfortable about asking (44% and 65% for those actively working).

The shocking findings have led the royal college, SOM and FOM to join forces and call on the UK government and devolved governments to address what it has termed “the unprecedented impact” that mental illness is having on working-age adults across the country.

People most commonly suggested that poor work-life balance and excessive workloads could contribute to poor mental health in the workplace, at 51% and 50% respectively.

Demanding management (36%), long or inflexible hours (27%) and discrimination and harassment (24%) were also highlighted by respondents.

The RCPsych and SOM have long warned that the mental health crisis is damaging the UK’s productivity. Mental health conditions are now one of the leading causes of disability in working-aged people.

Many people who experience mental health difficulties are able to remain in, or return to, work if their mental ill health is identified and managed early on.

Unfortunately, delays in providing care can place people at much greater risk of developing a chronic and severe condition, they have argued.

Research also suggests that people who receive support from their employer, and their line manager especially, are often able to continue working and thriving, the college pointed out.

There is also very good evidence that organisations that have easy access to occupational health professionals and services are likely to be more productive and able to support workers with mental health difficulties, it added.

The college, SOM and FOM calling on all governments to establish and implement a UK standard for workplace mental health, awarded to compliant organisations, akin to the ‘Disability Confident’ accreditation scheme.

This should be tiered and achievable regardless of organisational size – allowing employers to showcase their commitment to mental health, they have argued.

To support employers to achieve this standard, a UK-wide hub of guidance should be created – contributed to by organisations such as the RCPsych, SOM, FOM and other leaders in this field. It should include evidence-based training options for employers and managers, incorporating best practice and existing initiatives from the devolved nations, they added.

One example of a similar programme that has already found success is the mentally healthy workplaces hub that was established in Australia, that could potentially serve as a blueprint.

Based on their approach, the RCPsych estimated that it would cost £6m to develop an occupational mental health hub over three to four years.

SOM, meanwhile, last week produced a wellbeing at work purchaser’s guide to help organisations decide on what evidence-based and effective wellbeing interventions they should invest in.

Dr Lade Smith, president of the Royal College of Psychiatrists, said: “It’s appalling that so many households are having to take time off work due to mental ill health, which is absolutely treatable. This is not only affecting people’s livelihoods but also the economic prosperity and growth of the UK.

“This current mental health crisis has led to thousands of people being out of work, with many becoming increasingly isolated and unwell as a result, not to mention the fear of being judged.

“The vast majority of people want to be financially independent, but untreated mental ill-health prevents many from working. Poor workplace environments and unemployment are heavily contributing to the development of mental illnesses, which is why this vicious cycle must be addressed immediately,” added Dr Smith.

Dr Lanre Ogunyemi, president of the Society of Occupational Medicine, said: “Early intervention is vital to preventing mental health issues from becoming chronic, and this can be achieved through strong collaboration between employers, occupational health professionals, and mental health services.

Organisations that integrate these [OH] services into their health and wellbeing strategies experience profound benefits” – SOM president Dr Lanre Ogunyemi

“Occupational health professionals are often the first line of support for employees facing mental health challenges and play a pivotal role in identifying issues early and implementing or supporting tailored interventions. Organisations that integrate these services into their health and wellbeing strategies experience profound benefits – reduced absenteeism, increased productivity, and a culture of trust that fosters employee engagement and retention.

“The creation of a UK-wide workplace mental health standard would offer a practical framework for businesses of all sizes to enhance their support structures and create healthier, more inclusive environments, while also ensuring that health professionals recognise the importance of work as essential treatment outcomes. However, the success of this standard depends on a united effort from employers, health professionals, and policymakers. We are also calling on the government to ensure that occupational health services are accessible to all organisations, empowering businesses and their employees to thrive,” added Dr Ogunyemi.

Dr Robin Cordell, president of the Faculty of Occupational Medicine, said: “People with mental health conditions impacting on them in their work, and/or where work factors are impacting on mental health, form a large proportion of those we see in day-to-day occupational health practice.

“We do see excellent examples of managers supporting their team members who have mental health conditions and/or factors outside work, and/or working with them to identify and mitigate stress factors in their work where possible.

“Timely referral to occupational health services helps reinforce these efforts to support and sustain people in work, and most employers we work with have employee assistance programmes and other initiatives to provide counselling and in some cases talking therapies. These efforts can reduce the risk of people falling out of work,” Dr Cordell added.

Separately, a leading corporate psychologist is spearheading a campaign calling for mental health injuries caused by work-related incidents to be treated with the same import as physical ones.

Tina Catling, a principal practitioner for the Association for British Psychology, is a Fellow of the Institution of Civil Engineers and the Royal Society of the Arts.

She is lobbying for mental health injuries to fall under the Reporting of Injuries, Diseases, and Dangerous Occurrences Regulations 2013 (RIDDOR).

Catling said: “This would put mental health injuries on par with physical injuries, which would create more psychological safety in the workplace. It would not only save companies thousands in absences and productivity; it would save lives.”