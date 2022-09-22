Pandemic damaged young people’s confidence and mental health

The pandemic has had a damaging effect on young workers’ social confidence and mental health, with research finding that many regularly feel isolated, lonely and left out.

A survey commissioned by teenage mental health charity stem4 for Youth Mental Health Day (22 September) found that almost half (46%) were experiencing mental health difficulties including anxiety, depression and self-harming behaviours, rising to 54% among 19 to 21-year-olds – many of whom would have recently entered the workforce.

Of those who said they are experiencing problems, 31% have not told anyone about it and 27% are receiving help or treatment. However, one in five has not received any help despite reaching out to others for support.

While many organisations have embraced remote and hybrid working since Covid-19 hit, the research suggests these working arrangements might not be beneficial for younger employees. Forty-four per cent said they felt lonely some or all of the time, rising to 49% of females, while 39% felt “left out” and 36% felt isolated.

Dr Nihara Krause, a consultant clinical psychologist and CEO of stem4, said: “The pandemic has had powerful and far-reaching impacts on the way young people build social connections. They have essentially missed out on two years of social experience, and many feel that they are now less confident when it comes to initiating and engaging in meaningful relationships. It is therefore vital that we provide them with tips and opportunities to catch up.”

She said it was heartening that the research found many young people knew how to ask for help from their friends and how to give support when it’s needed.

“But, sadly, because of increasing reported isolation and lack of reported confidence in making new connection and in a world where so many young people are experiencing problems with their mental health, far too many are unable to rely on their networks for solace and support when going through tough times”, she added.

The survey involved 2,007 respondents, and included younger age groups below working age. Respondents ranged from 12- to 21 years old.