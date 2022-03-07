A third of Britons face obesity postcode lottery, says royal college

a short documentary film bringing together its special adviser on obesity, Professor Rachel Batterham, with experts including chief medical officer for England Professor Chris Whitty and Professor Jonathan Valabhji, national clinical director for diabetes and obesity at NHS England. The documentary had made the point that, despite government attempts at tackling the obesity crisis, many of those living with the condition are not able to lose weight without specialist interventions – yet these simply aren’t available in their area. The RCP is, as a result, calling for a ‘national obesity prescription’ for England, which would, it has argued, put an end to the postcode lottery of care and increase access to dedicated weight management services people can self-refer to. In the documentary Professor Batterham says: “We all know someone whose life is affected by obesity. But the vast majority of people are unable to access any treatment for their condition. “People who live with obesity experience stigma in every part of their life. We need to change the narrative.A third of the country does not have access to obesity treatment, despite weight having become a growing issue during the pandemic, the Royal College of Physicians (RCP) has warned. The college has created